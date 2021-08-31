 Skip to main content
Area Community Theater in Tomah to hold auditions for 'War of the Worlds'
Area Community Theater in Tomah to hold auditions for 'War of the Worlds'

Tomah Area Community Theatre

Dr. Christine Jacobsen has set aside Sept. 1 and 2 as audition dates for Area Community Theatre's rendition of War of the Worlds. Auditions will be held in ACT's Cabaret Room both evenings from 6-7:30 p.m.

Jacobsen will direct a readers’ theater interpretation of the classic H.G. Wells radio production. The director is looking for 11 adults to be assigned speaking roles in the radio show. Actors and actresses should be able to take on more than one role and learn to speak in distinct voices for the various characters.

Orson Welles directed and narrated the original War of the Worlds broadcast as a Halloween episode Oct. 30, 1938, and it became famous for reportedly causing panic among listeners who believed aliens from Mars had actually landed their spaceship at Grover's Mill, New Jersey.

ACT's re-creation of the radio program will be broadcast in the upstairs banquet room at Murray’s on Main Saturday, Oct. 30. The show is $40 and comes with a dinner prepared by the restaurant.

Anyone with questions can call ACT at 608-374-7469.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

