Area Community Theatre in Tomah presents Christmas tea Dec. 10-12

Area Community Theatre will present a Christmas tea for its patrons Dec. 10-12 at the theater in Tomah.

Friday and Saturday evening performances will begin at 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinee starts at 1 p.m.

Presented in theater's Gatsby Room, ACT has organized a program that includes a variety of holiday songs as well as several skits. Cookies, coffee, hot chocolate and tea will be served before the show and can be consumed while watching the performances.

There will be baskets raffled off after the performances, and children will be able to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus!

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students.

Steve Jones, assisted by Noel Tiarks, is serving as director for the program.

Tickets are available at the ACT box office, located at 903 Kilbourn St., Tomah. The box office is open from 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to show time.

Tickets are also available on the ACT website, tomahact.com.

Anyone with questions or who wants to donate cookies for the event can call the box office at 608-374-7469.

