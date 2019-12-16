Area Community Theatre presents murder mystery Dec. 28 in Tomah

Area Community Theater will present Sudden Death at Thornbury Manor!, a murder mystery by Chris Lewis and Carol Hutton Saturday, Dec. 28 at Murray’s on Main in Tomah.

The doors will open at 6 p.m., and appetizers and the mystery will be served at 7 p.m. Audience members will help solve the mystery.

Directed by Cherie Beckjordan, cast members present the action and the evidence in the form of an old time radio show − complete with onstage sound effects. The characters are Caroline Maltravers (Noel Tiarks), Richard Maltravers (Christopher Van Alstine), Alice Maltravers (Cherie Beckjorden), Rebecca Maltravers/newsreader (Leah Grace Glipner), John Cruickshank (Adam Ingwell), Susan Taylor (Barbara Mundinger), Mary Wells (Malissa Grifiths), Alan Smith (Russell Wooten), Harold Williams, MD (Joe Davis), chief sound engineer (Brynn Rowan) and assistant sound engineer (Emily Scholze).

Tickets are $20 and are available at the ACT box office, 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah, by phone at 374-7469 and online at tickets.tomahact.com.

