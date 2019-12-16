You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Area Community Theatre presents murder mystery Dec. 28 in Tomah
0 comments

Area Community Theatre presents murder mystery Dec. 28 in Tomah

{{featured_button_text}}

Area Community Theater will present Sudden Death at Thornbury Manor!, a murder mystery by Chris Lewis and Carol Hutton Saturday, Dec. 28 at Murray’s on Main in Tomah.

The doors will open at 6 p.m., and appetizers and the mystery will be served at 7 p.m. Audience members will help solve the mystery.

Directed by Cherie Beckjordan, cast members present the action and the evidence in the form of an old time radio show − complete with onstage sound effects. The characters are Caroline Maltravers (Noel Tiarks), Richard Maltravers (Christopher Van Alstine), Alice Maltravers (Cherie Beckjorden), Rebecca Maltravers/newsreader (Leah Grace Glipner), John Cruickshank (Adam Ingwell), Susan Taylor (Barbara Mundinger), Mary Wells (Malissa Grifiths), Alan Smith (Russell Wooten), Harold Williams, MD (Joe Davis), chief sound engineer (Brynn Rowan) and assistant sound engineer (Emily Scholze).

Tickets are $20 and are available at the ACT box office, 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah, by phone at 374-7469 and online at tickets.tomahact.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomah man accused of abusing child
News

Tomah man accused of abusing child

A 47-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly assaulting a pre-teen boy. Reno Reyes Robles was r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News