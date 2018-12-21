The Green Bay Packers Foundation has awarded a $3,000 grant to the Area Community Theatre.
The grant, written by ACT director of development Sharon Larkin with assistance from ACT business manager Colleen Richer, is to be used to complete the remodeling of the Cabaret Room in ACT’s building at 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah.
“We are proud to accept this generous donation and extend our deepest appreciation to the Green Bay Packers Foundation.," said Larkin, who also serves as ACT president.
Larkin and her husband, Terry, were presented with the check during a luncheon in the Atrium of Lambeau Field Dec. 5.
ACT's next production is The Tin Woman, which runs Feb. 14-17 and Feb. 21-24. ACT is also conducting auditions Thursday, Dec. 27 for its spring performance of Trouble at the Tropicabana.
