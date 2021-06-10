Area Community Theatre to hold three-day rummage sale

Area Community Theatre will hold a three-day rummage sale to raise funds for the theater in Tomah.

The sale runs Thursday, June 24 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, June 25-26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items for sale include dishes, glassware, home decor, crafts, pictures and frames, seasonal decorations, tools and hardware, linens and towels, furniture, plants, books, DVD’s and other miscellaneous items.

The sale will be conducted in the Gatsby Room upstairs and the Cabaret Room on the lower level of the theater.

For more information, contact the theater at 608-374-7469 or stop in at the theater offices at 907 Kilbourn Ave.

