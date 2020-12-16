Area Community Theatre to present streamlined version of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Area Community Theatre will celebrate holiday season by providing a special online offering to its patrons.

The theater has announced the livestreaming of the story of "It's a Wonderful Life" starting on Dec. 21 and running until Dec. 25. Tickets are $10 and are available at tomah.act.com.

After purchasing a ticket, customers will receive an invitation from YouTube to listen to the program and can access the performance on the internet at any time between Dec. 21-25.

Tickets are available only online. There will be no box office sales at the theater.

"It's a Wonderful Life" tells the story of George Bailey, a man who has given up his dreams to help others. He is ready to give up on life on Christmas Eve, which brings about the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence.

Through Clarence, George is shown how he has touched the lives of others and how different life would be for his wife, Mary, and his community of Bedford Falls if he had not been born.

The play will utilize the vocal talents of Joe Minney, Kelsie Gilson, Henning Garvin, BJ Wilcox, Joseph Davis, Dr. Christine Jacobsen, David Odden, and Emilee Gilson. The performance is directed by Jacobsen.

