Jesse Erickson said he’s glad he could give something back to the community and residents who need help during the holidays. The Tomah resident was one of 34 people who turned out for a special holiday BloodCenter of Wisconsin blood drive at Tomah Memorial Hospital Dec. 26.
Erickson’s donation was special, too, since he was one of two people to make a double red blood donation at the drive.
“I’ve been donating singles (donations) for so long it was nice to try something different,” said Erickson, who has been donating blood for the last 17 years.
A double red cell donation is similar to a whole blood donation, except a special machine allows the donor to donate two units of red blood cells during one donation.
“It’s an incredible feeling; I’m glad I can give something back,” added Erickson. “I really enjoy doing this.”
BloodCenter is the sole supplier of blood to 57 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Memorial.
TMH marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said it was the second consecutive year the hospital hosted a day-after-Christmas blood drive.
“We are extremely thankful to area residents that took time from their holiday to help others by donating blood,” said Prise.
The drive resulted in 26 units, which officials say will help to save nearly 80 lives.
He said the hospital will kick off its 2019 blood drive schedule with a BloodCenter of Wisconsin event Friday Jan. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. in the hospital classrooms.
To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent.
Donors are strongly encouraged to schedule a donation time for the Jan 25 drive online at tomahhospital.org.
Prise said the hospital hosts about six drives each year.
