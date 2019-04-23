The annual Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
The installation's Commemorative Area will serve as the hub of activity for the event and will showcase the History Center, five World War II-era buildings, Equipment Park and Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Planned activities include guided installation bus tours, a sandbag-filling station, personalized ID tags and camouflage face painting. Fort McCoy staff and units, as well as military-connected organizations from surrounding communities, will set up displays to explain what they do and how they support the armed forces.
Fort McCoy was founded in 1909 and has served all branches of the U.S. military ever since. Fort McCoy has supported military members in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the war on terrorism.
Veterans Memorial Plaza in the Commemorative Area stands as tribute to the military members who have served and trained at Fort McCoy during those times, as well as those who fought and died in the conflicts.
Guests must enter the installation through Gate 15 off Highway 21 between Sparta and Tomah, Wis. Signs will be set up on Highway 21 directing vehicles to the open house. Adults must be prepared to present photo identification and proof of insurance.
For more information about the event, call 608-388-4209.
