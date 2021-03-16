Army Emergency relief offers scholarships

For the 2020-21 academic year, AER provided a record $121,125 in college scholarship dollars to 31 students from Fort McCoy. Fort McCoy was among the top Army installations in the country for receiving scholarship dollars.

This effort is in line with AER’s mission to provide financial help to active duty and retired soldiers, as well as their families. AER provides about $70 million in grants and zero-interest loans to more than 40,000 military families who are experiencing temporary financial hardship each year.