Army Emergency relief offers scholarships
Army Emergency relief offers scholarships

Army Emergency Relief, the Army’s non-profit organization, is providing scholarships to local students in the Fort McCoy area.

Local students from Army families hoping for a scholarship can apply online for AER’s MG James Ursano Scholarship Program. Applications will be accepted through April 1.

For the 2020-21 academic year, AER provided a record $121,125 in college scholarship dollars to 31 students from Fort McCoy. Fort McCoy was among the top Army installations in the country for receiving scholarship dollars.

This effort is in line with AER’s mission to provide financial help to active duty and retired soldiers, as well as their families. AER provides about $70 million in grants and zero-interest loans to more than 40,000 military families who are experiencing temporary financial hardship each year.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

