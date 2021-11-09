Army, Fort McCoy observe Energy Action Month

Every October, the Department of Defense and the Army observe the month as Energy Action Month to raise awareness of the critical role that energy resilience plays in mission readiness and to drive behavior change.

For 2021, the Army’s theme for Energy Action Month was “Power to Win.” According to the office for the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, the month also highlights the importance of everyone’s efforts to achieve energy security and resilience throughout the Army.

Secure and reliable access to energy in operational missions and on installations is essential to ensuring that the Army is ready to deploy, fight and win across the entire spectrum of conflict, the ASAIEE website states.

Enhanced capabilities and warfighting operations based on concepts like multi-domain operations “require secure and reliable access to energy to achieve the levels of mobility and lethality required by the Army’s operational forces. The Army continues to increase operational effectiveness, range, lethality, and readiness by reducing the dependency on energy.”

Solar energy is one form of renewable energy that is incorporated throughout Fort McCoy, reflecting DOD’s strategy of “power to win.” Solar-power additions at Fort McCoy include pedestrian-crossing and stop signs with flashing LED lights.

There are also solar collectors installed on several buildings on post, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. More than 70 latrines on the Fort McCoy Range Complex are powered or heated by solar photovoltaic panels as well as other systems that require low energy intake.

Staff members are always looking at ways that renewable energy can contribute to energy savings at Fort McCoy, DPW officials said. Though the use of solar power is not as widespread as other installations, it is part of many of Fort McCoy’s energy-savings initiatives throughout the post.

Through the Federal Energy Management Program and the Department of Energy, agencies are helped to meet federal energy efficiency and renewable energy laws and requirements, the website states.

“Agencies are making tremendous progress toward these requirements by implementing energy- and water-management projects throughout the federal government,” the website states. “Whether these projects are implemented campus-wide or in individual facilities, every action taken by hard-working employees in U.S. defense and civilian agencies contributes toward strengthening the security and resilience of our federal infrastructure.”

