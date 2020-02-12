Army substance abuse program focuses on meth

“Many Fort McCoy employees, both civilian and military, have spouses who work and live in the community, children who go to school in the community, they shop and patronize businesses in the community, and participate in recreational activities in the area,” Walensky said. “It is my hope and intent that general knowledge and awareness will help them avoid becoming a victim of methamphetamine-related crimes when living in the community.”

Walensky said education is a very powerful tool for preventing drug use and drug-related crimes, which go beyond use and distribution. Associated crimes can include domestic abuse, theft, burglary, robbery, fraud and more.

“Awareness of drug-abuse issues may help people recognize drug abuse or someone involved in distribution within their own family or friends, which may lead to earlier intervention and getting someone the help they need,” he said.

Walensky has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and has spent a majority of his career working drug investigations, he said. He serves on the board for the Wisconsin Narcotics Officers Association and is part of the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, which is a five-county drug task force that works on drug distribution crimes. He conducts drug-education classes for both law enforcement personnel and members of the public, including the Monroe County Safe Community Coalition and school staff members.

