Whimsy is coming to 1012 Art Gallery and Natural Connection. On Thursday, Oct. 17 the art exhibit Mutt & Whimsy by artist Josie O’Brien will open.
The exhibit consists of 53 digital art pieces by O’Brien. She began creating the exhibit in July.
“I’m a self-taught artist and my second family has basically become Chasing Daylight,” she said. “My hope was to combine my love of art and rescuing animals and to give some of the proceeds to the shelter.”
Some of the proceeds from the exhibit will benefit Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter, and there will be a tip jar opening night those funds also going to Chasing Daylight. Admission to the exhibit is free.
O’Brien said the name of the exhibit comes from the artwork she creates and her love for shelter animals.
“I called it Mutt and Whimsy because I always create kind of whimsical art and then “mutt” because I just believe so highly in shelter animals, and the majority there are different breeds, they’re not one specific breed.”
O’Brien said she decided to direct some of the proceeds to the shelter because she strongly believes in giving back and because she loves the shelter so much.
“I’ve always loved shelter animals. I have my vet tech degree, and I’ve always grown up rescuing anything and everything, and when Charlie and I moved back here, Chasing Daylight became an integral part of our love for the Tomah community,” she said. “I just think it makes you a better human to give back ... and it’s important to support your local animal shelter or any organization and to volunteer and give back to your community.”
