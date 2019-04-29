Artisan Market and Local Vintage will open, and have their grand reopening celebration, on Wednesday in their new location, the former Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum building at 1112 Superior Ave. in downtown Tomah. There will be drawings, giveaways and refreshments.
Becky Thomas owns Artisan Market, which opened last September at 800 Superior Ave. Rose Torkel owns Local Vintage, which was a vendor at Artisan Market. Torkel bought the former historical society and museum building in April, and both businesses will operate there.
Officials hope to open the historical society and museum in its new location, the former Shutter’s Grocery Store building at 321 Superior Ave., by June 18.
Local Vintage sells repurposed items, antiques, vintage items and farmhouse goods. As for Artisan Market, Thomas said, “We offer a wide variety of unique home decor and gift items from more than 30 vendors.
“We also help local nonprofit organizations including the Tomah High School card shop,” Thomas said. “We purchase the cards that the special needs students make and sell them in the store and donate all the proceeds back to the group. They use the funds on outings into the community to learn life skills. We also have a Kids Market once a month where local youth can bring items they made to sell.”
Thomas said the new location has more than twice as much space as the previous one, and has a room for classes.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The market’s telephone number is 608-344-0058. For more information, visit Artisan Market’s Facebook page or Local Vintage’s Facebook page.
