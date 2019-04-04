This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: What happened to nuclear power?
ANSWER: The conditions are ripe for a fresh look at nuclear power for generating electricity. First off, there is no free lunch. Every method of generating electrical power has advantages and disadvantages. We have three methods of generating electricity in any appreciable quantity: coal/natural gas, renewables (solar, wind, hydroelectric) and nuclear.
Hydropower, of course, is the most desirable. But all the good hydro sites, where rivers fall some distance, already have generating stations. So further development of hydropower is not practical in the United States.
Wind farms and solar arrays have their place. But they’re not reliable. The wind stops blowing and the sun goes behind clouds. Solar obviously shuts down at night. Wind and solar take up huge amounts of land. Both wind and solar require large amounts of steel and concrete. Local people often do not want solar and wind farms in their back yard. Both leave a gigantic footprint.
We do have several hundred years of coal reserves in the U.S., but coal comes at a huge environmental cost. Just getting the coal to the power plant produces a scarred landscape, silt run-off, strip mining, dynamite byproducts, black lung disease, asbestosis, emphysema and accidents between coal trains and cars.
Burning the stuff is worst! Just one coal-fired power plant in one year produces eight million tons of carbon dioxide gases. Two billion tons of carbon dioxide gases are released from our coal-burning electrical generating plants in just one year. Of all the carbon dioxide released to generate electricity in the United States, coal contributes about 70 percent and natural gas about 29 percent. In addition to carbon dioxide emissions, coal plants release tons of sulfur and nitrogen compounds that cause acid rain.
Why do we use coal? Because we must and it’s cheap. We have made the choice that electricity is important to maintain and increase our standard of living, even as our population grows. Coal allows our factories to operate efficiently. Low-cost electricity is vital for industry to compete internationally and to provide jobs. Most new fossil fuel plants are burning natural gas, which is plentiful and environmentally more friendly than coal.
Climate change advocates have now cozied up to nuclear. The possibility of nuclear accidents has historically soured people on nuclear. The image of Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island (1979), Chernobyl (1986) and Japan’s Fukushima (2011) accidents have been seared in the populace’s memory bank. The number of people killed by nuclear is tiny; none at Three Mile Island and none at Fukushima, an estimated few thousand over decades at Chernobyl. Burning fossil fuels kills an estimated six million people every year. People’s perception of risk is very subjective. We tend to lead with our heart and not our head.
Nuclear does have problems, waste being the biggest. Yucca Mountain in Nevada was set up to be a national repository for nuclear waste, but local opposition and political pressure from Nevada politicians have stalled the project. Most nuclear plants in the U.S. now store spent fuel rods in cooling pools. After some time, they are sealed in above-ground steel and concrete containers. That’s expensive.
What have other countries done? Germany had 26 nuclear power plants at one time, but decided to phase them out, the last slated to be shut down in 2022. Only a handful are now operating. They tried to go green, and have succeeded to some extent, but had to go back to burning coal to meet energy demands. Their carbon emissions have not gone down, and their electricity is the most expensive in all of Europe.
France, Sweden, and Finland are very progressive in the use of nuclear power. France has 58 power reactors that take care of 40 percent of its electricity need. They have a dynamic reprocessing program and an active underground repository. Sweden has eight nuclear power plants that furnish 40 percent of its electricity. Wind and hydropower supply almost all the rest. Finland has four nuclear plants and building a fifth one. By 2025, 60 percent of their power will come from nuclear.
In the United States, Vermont had Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant, providing 35 percent of the state’s electrical consumption. Vermont shut down Yankee in 2014 and turned to natural gas. Over a four-year period, Vermont’s emissions rose 5 percent, while the rest of the United States declined by a bit over 15 percent.
New designs may prove useful in changing minds about nuclear power. Scientists in Idaho are testing smaller reactor designs that do not use pumps or motors to circulate coolant. Instead, it depends on gravity and conduction to move coolant. All the components can be made in a factory, and not on site, cutting construction costs. Bill Gates is an investor.
