This week’s question was inspired by an email from a friend.
QUESTION: What are some inventions by women?
ANSWER: A previous Q&A column featured several inventions by women. We feature four more.
Margaret Wilcox invented the car heater in 1893. That first car heater directed air from over the engine to warm the chilly toes of nineteenth century motorists. Modern car heaters are based on her design. She also invented a combination clothes and dish washer. Wilcox, born in 1838 in Chicago, was one of the very first women mechanical engineers.
In 1899, Letitia Greer (1852-1935) invented a medical syringe that could be operated with only one hand. Greer was a registered nurse, and it took 13 years for her patent to be approved. The one-hand syringe allowed patients, such as diabetics, to inject themselves. That same kind of syringe is used to refill printer cartridges, inject glues into places that cannot be reached by the human hand, and feed animals in zoos.
Margaret Knight earned a patent for a machine that could produce a square-bottomed paper bag. She had a tough fight on her hands. Knight was hired by the Columbia Paper Bag Company. In 1868, she invented a machine that folded and glued paper to form the flat-bottomed brown paper bags that we’re all familiar with. Knight built a wooden model of the device. She needed a working iron model to apply for a patent. Charles Annan, who was in the machine shop where Knight's iron model was being built, stole her design and patented the device. Knight filed a successful patent interference lawsuit and was awarded the patent in 1871. She and a partner established the Eastern Paper Bag Company and received many royalties. Her other inventions include lid-removing pliers, a window frame and sash, and several devices relating to rotary engines. Knight never married and died on Oct. 12, 1914, at the age of 76. She was one smart and accomplished lady!
Dr. Grace Murray Hopper (1906-1992), a United States Navy admiral, invented a computer language called COBOL (Common Business Oriented Language). Her goal was to make a computer language that could be used on various hardware systems that typically communicated in different languages. COBOL allowed computers to “talk” to each other. Hopper earned a Ph.D in mathematics from Yale University, and later taught at Vassar College. She tried to enlist in the Navy during World War II but was turned down because of her age of 34. She joined the Naval Reserve. Following a career that spanned more than 42 years, Admiral Hopper took retirement from the Navy on Aug. 14, 1986. She then worked for various computer companies. On New Year's Day 1992, 85-year old Admiral Hopper died in her sleep at her home in Virginia. She was interred with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1904, Elizabeth Magie (1866-1948) invented Monopoly, one of the most famous board games in history. The original name was The Landlords Game. It was actually a criticism of the injustices of unchecked capitalism. Her board game was reportedly stolen by Charles Darrow in the mid-1930s, who sold it to Parker Brothers. Darrow became a millionaire. He did make some modifications to The Landlords Game, but both the original idea and patent belonged to Elizabeth Magie. Charles Darrow presented Monopoly to Parker Brothers as entirely his own invention and for which he owned the patent. The company soon discovered the truth, but Monopoly was proving such a commercial success they chose to promote it as Darrow's creation. Parker Bros. bought Magie's 1904 patent for $500. Over 250 million sets have been sold. Elizabeth Magie could have used a good lawyer.
