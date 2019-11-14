This week’s question was asked by a friend,
QUESTION: How are coins made?
The very first coins were minted in the area of modern Turkey in about 640 B.C. The custom spread to the Greeks and then to the Romans. They were usually made of gold or silver. The United States Mint makes coins in Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco and has facilities at West Point, New York.
Coins for circulation are made in Denver and Philadelphia with the identifying D or P on the coin. Unmarked coins are made in Philadelphia. Collector coins and sets are made in San Francisco, bearing the letter S. West Point coins bear the W letter, but S and W coins are not in general circulation. The Mint makes about 80 million coins a day in six denominations.
Coin making is a long, complex process, going from raw material metals to finished coins. Dies are produced by the Mint. It cuts down on counterfeiters. The U.S. Mint purchases 13-inch wide, 1500-foot long strips of metal to make the nickel, dime, quarter, half-dollar, and dollar. The strips come rolled in a coil. The coil is fed through a blanking press, which punches out the round discs called blanks.
The blanks are heated to soften them, run through a washer and dryer, then through a mill that raises a rim around the edge, then to a coining press where they are stamped with the proper design and inscription. Presto! − a full-fledged U.S. coin.
After final spot inspections and counting, the coins are dropped into large canvas bags, sewn shut, loaded on pallets and taken by forklifts to be stored in vaults. New coins are shipped by truck to Federal Reserve Banks and then to our local banks.
To make the penny, the U.S. Mint buys ready-made blanks after furnishing the suppliers with the copper and zinc. Google “U.S. Mint” and you can view a very good slide show and video on coin making.
According to the U.S. Mint, it takes only a few cents to make a quarter. But the quarter is instantly worth a quarter, so the difference is a profit for the Mint. The cost of making a penny is more than the value of the coin. Same is true of the nickel. The Mint is losing money when it makes a penny or a nickel coin. Metal price increases are to blame.
We tend to think that a penny is made of copper, because the outside of a penny is copper colored. But the copper is just a thin coating or cladding. Since 1982, over 97 percent of a penny is made of zinc. The last time a penny was made of pure copper was 1837.
During World War II, copper was needed for making shell casings. In 1943, the penny was zinc-coated steel. People who collect coins (numismatists) are not much interested in them. The average value is 43 cents, with mint-conditioned ones going for $12.
Starting in 2009, the Lincoln Memorial was no longer on the one-cent piece. U.S. pennies made in 2009 honored the Bicentennial (200th anniversary) of Abraham Lincoln’s birth on February 12, 1809. The Mint issued four different coins depicting aspects of the life of Lincoln.
In 2010, the penny had a new permanent design. Lincoln’s mug was still there, but his Memorial was gone. The reverse side has the Union Shield. The nickel is only 25 percent nickel, the rest is copper. The dime, quarter, and half-dollar are 8.33 percent nickel, the remaining is copper.
Current law mandates the following inscriptions appear on all circulating coins: “Liberty,” “In God We Trust,” “United States of America,” and “E Pluribus Unum,” as well as each coin’s denomination and the year it was minted.
The value of a coin is based on age, condition, demand, rarity, and supply. Some well-known coil collectors are famed hockey player Wayne Gretzky; actress Penny Marshall, who died in 2018; actress Nicole Kidman; actor James Earle Jones; and, from way back, Thomas Jefferson, third President of the United States. Buddy Ebsen, Jed Clampett on The Beverly Hillbillies and later as Barnaby Jones, had a collection that sold for $7.6 million in 1987. Ebsen passed away in 2003 at age 95.
Sources: howstuffworks.com and usmint.gov.
