ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

E-mail addresses are not private in the same way that your telephone number is not private if it is in the phone book. When spammers get an e-mail address, they’re likely to sell it to some other spammers. And the flood continues.

Spamming is profitable. If the spammer gets one response in 10,000, it’s still lucrative, because 14.5 billion messages are sent out each day, making up 45 percent of all emails. The most prevalent type of spam is advertising-relating emails. Even with good filters, some spam gets through. And some filters will not let through some legitimate messages.

It has been suggested that the United States have an “opt out” system similar to the “Do Not Call” list that prevents telemarketers from calling on the telephone. There is fear that spammers would actually use such a list and set up servers in foreign countries to bombard the United States with unwanted emails. Europe is set to implement an “opt in” system in which only those who want spam would get it. It will be interesting to see how that works.