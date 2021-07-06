ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why do I get lots of spam on my computer?
ANSWER: We’re not talking about the luncheon meat made by Hormel Foods over there in neighboring Austin, Minnesota, and made of chopped pork shoulder meat and ham and mixed with sodium nitrate “to keep its color.” My folks would buy it occasionally for school lunch, and we had a lot of it in the Army. I love that Spam!
There is no agreement on the origin of the name, Spam, but it appears to be derived from the acronym of "Stupid, Pointless, Annoying Messages." Email spam are those junk or unsolicited email messages sent from scammers over the Internet.
Spam is free speech run amok! It is an abuse of electronic messaging systems that allows individuals, groups, and companies to indiscriminately send unsolicited bulk messages. If you have an e-mail account, you are going to get spam. Spam is bothersome, especially in large quantities. Over half of computer users polled stated that spam is a major problem.
Electronic spamming is economical because it costs practically nothing to gather, manage and send. There are companies that will sell CDs containing millions of e-mail addresses. Spammers get these addresses from newsgroups, chat rooms websites, and even sites such as AOL, MSN, hotmail and You Tube. Spammers use pieces of software, referred to as spambots, to extract the names and e-mail addresses. They look for the telltale “@” symbol.
E-mail addresses are not private in the same way that your telephone number is not private if it is in the phone book. When spammers get an e-mail address, they’re likely to sell it to some other spammers. And the flood continues.
Spamming is profitable. If the spammer gets one response in 10,000, it’s still lucrative, because 14.5 billion messages are sent out each day, making up 45 percent of all emails. The most prevalent type of spam is advertising-relating emails. Even with good filters, some spam gets through. And some filters will not let through some legitimate messages.
It has been suggested that the United States have an “opt out” system similar to the “Do Not Call” list that prevents telemarketers from calling on the telephone. There is fear that spammers would actually use such a list and set up servers in foreign countries to bombard the United States with unwanted emails. Europe is set to implement an “opt in” system in which only those who want spam would get it. It will be interesting to see how that works.
Spam is irritating but usually not vicious. A phishing scam is identity theft and is a crime. The attacker sends a fraudulent or “spoofed” message designed to trick the computer user into sending sensitive personal and financial information to the electronic mugger. The information sent is often Social Security numbers, pin numbers and banking information. Phishing attacks are very sophisticated and can look legitimate. The fraudsters impersonate legitimate companies to steal a person’s personal data or login credentials. Those emails use threats and a sense of urgency to scare users into releasing their info. According to the FBI, phishing is the number-one computer crime. A report from Google found that phishing websites increased 600 percent during the COVID pandemic. The computer experts say, “don’t click on anything suspicious.”
Reference: HowStuffWorks.com and Consumer Reports.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.