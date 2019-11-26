ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

If the temperature of the body goes up by one, two, or three degrees, the proteins break apart and the viruses stop multiplying. In a sense, a fever is good. It is a sign that the body is trying to fight off infections. That hot forehead signifies that your body is putting up a good struggle against the foreign invaders!

The highest recorded body temperature, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, was Willie Jones, who was admitted to the hospital with heatstroke and a body temperature of 115.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Jones, age 52, was discharged from an Atlanta hospital after 24 days.

The lowest body temperature ever recorded belonged to a young radiologist in Norway. In May 1999, Anna Bagenholm was skiing with friends when she experienced a freak accident. Her skis caught the snow in an odd way. She lost her skis and tumbled and slid until she hit a frozen stream, broke through the ice, and was submerged in the frigid waters.

She was trapped under the ice but found an air pocket to maintain breathing. It was 80 minutes before friends got her out of the ice-cold water. All the while her core temperature dropped. She was helicoptered to the hospital. Her body temperature was measured to be 56.7 degrees Fahrenheit.