ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Question: What are the top ten engineering feats in the last 100 years?

Answer: At a recent meeting of the National Academy of Engineers, 1500 members were polled on what they thought were the top 10 engineering feats in the last 100 years. On almost everyone’s list was the Apollo landing and Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon in 1969. These engineers rated our going to the moon right up there with the building of the Panama Canal or the Egyptian Pyramids. The array of scientific information, basic research and development and product spin-off from the Apollo program had given an estimated 10 to 1 return on our investment. Here is the entire list of the top ten:

1. Apollo landing 1969

2. Laser 1960

3. Optical fibers 1965

4. Microprocessor 1971

5. Genetic engineering 1973

6. CAT scanner 1971

7. Jumbo Jet 1969

8. Satellites 1957

9. Channel Tunnel (Chunnel) 1993

10. Large Hadron Collider 2008

The Channel Tunnel is a 31.4 mile railway tunnel that connects England with France beneath the English Channel at the Strait of Dover. You don’t actually drive through the Channel Tunnel. You sit comfortably in your own car while you are carried through the tunnel on a special train, the Car Transport.

The Large Hadron Collider is the world’s largest and highest energy particle collider (atom smasher). It was built by the European Organization for Nuclear Research between 1998 and 2008 in collaboration with over 10,000 scientists and hundreds of universities and laboratories, as well as more than 100 countries. It lies in a tunnel 17 miles in circumference and as deep as 574 feet beneath the France–Switzerland border near Geneva.

The top 10 list is not unanimous. Others include: The Three Gorges Dam in China, Palm Islands, the London Underground, the Burj Khalifa Skyscraper in Dubai, and the Millau Viaduct Bridge in France.

The 7,661-foot-long Three Gorges Dam spans the Yangtze River and is the largest hydroelectric power station in the world with 34 enormous generators. The man-made reservoir covers over 400 square miles. It cost $30 billion and is designed to withstand a large earthquake.

Palm Islands in Dubai are three man-made islands made by dredging the seabed connected to the mainland by a six-lane underseas tunnel hosting the Middle East’s first monorail. Palm Island is home to about 10,000 Emirati.

The London Underground, a below-the-street subway system, started back in 1855. Commonly called The Tube, the network covers 250 miles and is still growing. There are 11 different lines and 270 stations. Passenger traffic is about 1.4 billion a year.

Originally dubbed the Dubai Tower, it’s now called the Burj Khalifa Skyscraper in honor of the president of the United Arab Emirates. It is the tallest skyscraper in the world at 2,722 feet, boasting 163 floors above ground level, 58 elevators, 900 apartments, 304 rooms and parking spaces for over 2,900 cars.

The Millau Viaduct in the south of France is a cable-stay four-lane 8,070-foot-long bridge. It was built to relieve congestion from France to Spain. The bridge opened for traffic in December 2004. Tolls are collected to pay for it.

In this year of 2022, it’s hard to imagine life without many of those top 10 inventions or engineering achievements. They touch every facet of our life. Just look what microprocessors (computer) and satellites have done for business, industry and communication via the Internet. Genetic engineering, the laser and CAT scanner have revolutionized medicine. Some, such as fiber optics, are often hidden from direct view, but show up in our ability to communicate and receive information. Hard to imagine what the next 100 years will bring!

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.