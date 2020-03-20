ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by friends.

QUESTION: Do birds have sex?

ANSWER: Yes, birds have sex. Of course, birds do not have the sex organs common to mammals. Instead, both male and female birds have what’s known as a cloaca. It is an internal chamber that ends in an opening, and through this opening, a bird’s sex organs, testes or ovaries discharge sperm or eggs. This same opening also serves in the expulsion of urinary and digestive waste. The cloaca is present in birds, reptiles, amphibians, and most fish.

During the mating season, the cloacal openings of both male and female birds swell and expand dramatically, protruding slightly outside their bodies. When birds are feeling frisky, the male typically mounts the female from behind. They rub their swollen cloaca together. The male’s sperm, which has been stored in his cloaca, is deposited into the female’s cloaca, where it travels up the chamber and eventually fertilizes an egg. Bird copulation need only last a few seconds to allow the cloaca of the male and female to touch in this so-called “cloacal kiss.”