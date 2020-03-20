ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by friends.
QUESTION: Do birds have sex?
ANSWER: Yes, birds have sex. Of course, birds do not have the sex organs common to mammals. Instead, both male and female birds have what’s known as a cloaca. It is an internal chamber that ends in an opening, and through this opening, a bird’s sex organs, testes or ovaries discharge sperm or eggs. This same opening also serves in the expulsion of urinary and digestive waste. The cloaca is present in birds, reptiles, amphibians, and most fish.
During the mating season, the cloacal openings of both male and female birds swell and expand dramatically, protruding slightly outside their bodies. When birds are feeling frisky, the male typically mounts the female from behind. They rub their swollen cloaca together. The male’s sperm, which has been stored in his cloaca, is deposited into the female’s cloaca, where it travels up the chamber and eventually fertilizes an egg. Bird copulation need only last a few seconds to allow the cloaca of the male and female to touch in this so-called “cloacal kiss.”
The sperm then may or may not fertilize the female’s egg, which she has produced in her one functioning ovaries. In most female birds, only the left ovary develops into a functioning organ. This is probably an adaptation to the need to be as light as possible in order to fly effectively. The egg develops a hard shell, is laid by the female, and then incubated until the new chick hatches.
Birds are well known for their elaborate courtship rituals, from amazing dances to building elaborate nests, to attract a mate. Incubation is the process in which egg-laying animals hatch their eggs. In poultry, the act of sitting on eggs to incubate them is called brooding. The full incubation period for an egg, from laying to hatching, is 20 to 21 days. The hen sits on her eggs to maintain a temperature of about 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is necessary for proper embryonic development.
An egg will only yield a baby chick if the hen has mated with a rooster before the egg is formed. Egg farms don’t have roosters around, which means that eggs in the supermarket are unfertilized. Even on farm-fresh egg hobby farms, the embryo is a tiny speck on the yolk, and it stops growing when the egg is refrigerated.
Determining the sex of a baby chick is important to large commercial hatcheries. They must separate female chicks, which will become egg-laying pullets, from the males. Many males will be meat producers and end up on the kitchen table or restaurant menu.
Establishing the sex of baby chicks is not simple. There are several methods and clues, and it is somewhat breed dependent. Baby chicks are covered with down, and the ends of their wings will have a light feather fringe. The male chick will have wing feathers of roughly the same length. A female chick will have wing feathers featuring two varied lengths. This sex-determination technique must be carried out within a day or two of hatching.
Down color is another method. Male chicks have a light-colored head, whereas females often have dark brown ones. There is great variation among breeds. Another technique is called vent sexing. Pressure is applied to the abdomen until the chick defecates. If there is a bump in the anal vent, it is likely a male. No bump, female.
Small poultry farmers simply wait until the chicks are sufficient size, at which time secondary sex characteristics begin to appear. Male chicks develop larger combs that turn red. Female facial skin is more of a yellow.
The waddle, that skin hanging underneath a chicken’s beak area on a male is a brighter reddish color. The waddle on a female will stay yellowish. If the chicken lays an egg, the farmer can be sure it is a female!
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.