ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My grandpa in Sparta died last year, so I have a strange question: why do people die?

ANSWER: Your question is not strange in the least. Everyone has wondered about that, and the death of a loved one is especially difficult.

The short answer is that our bodies wear out. Many scientists say that we are genetically programmed to die in about 100 years. We die naturally because our cells die. Cells of our body have limited lifespans. After their work is done, billions of cells in our body die each day. Stomach cells last about two days, red blood cells 120 days, bone cells about 30 years, and brain cells last a lifetime. The only thing that seems to last forever is homework for kids and taxes for adults!

DNA strands become slightly shorter each time a chromosome replicates itself. Telomeres, compound structures at the end of a chromosome, help prevent genes from being lost in this process. But this means that as your chromosomes replicate, your telomeres shorten. Genetic information gets chipped away after each cell division. After some time, the information is lost. Programmed cells go haywire and lead to diseases and organ failure.