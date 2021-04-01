ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My grandpa in Sparta died last year, so I have a strange question: why do people die?
ANSWER: Your question is not strange in the least. Everyone has wondered about that, and the death of a loved one is especially difficult.
The short answer is that our bodies wear out. Many scientists say that we are genetically programmed to die in about 100 years. We die naturally because our cells die. Cells of our body have limited lifespans. After their work is done, billions of cells in our body die each day. Stomach cells last about two days, red blood cells 120 days, bone cells about 30 years, and brain cells last a lifetime. The only thing that seems to last forever is homework for kids and taxes for adults!
DNA strands become slightly shorter each time a chromosome replicates itself. Telomeres, compound structures at the end of a chromosome, help prevent genes from being lost in this process. But this means that as your chromosomes replicate, your telomeres shorten. Genetic information gets chipped away after each cell division. After some time, the information is lost. Programmed cells go haywire and lead to diseases and organ failure.
An enzyme, called telomerase, is found in certain cells and helps prevent too much wear and tear, which includes shortening of your telomeres. Telomerase does this by adding additional telomere sequences to the ends of your chromosomes. That’s the good news. The bad news is that most cell types in your body don’t have telomerase. This means that most of your telomeres continue to get shorter over time.
It’s instructive and interesting to look at life expectancy data. American men live about 79 years and women around 83 years. In the United States, Asian-Americans had the highest life expectancy at 86.5 years and African-Americans, the lowest, at 74.6 years. Highest life expectancy is in Hawaii and the lowest is in Mississippi.
Since 1960, U.S. life expectancy has risen 8.7 years, but there has been a tiny decline in the past few years, mostly due to drug use, suicide and obesity. The greatest increase in deaths in any age group is in the 25-44 range, and most of the increase is attributed to drug overdose. Obesity is a major factor in the small decline in American average length of life due to the relationship with diabetes and heart disease. Countries with lower mortality rates share excellent healthcare, low obesity rates, better nutritional diets and fewer smokers. Japan has the highest life expectancy, some 85 years.
The leading cause of death in the U.S. is heart disease (one out of three) and cancer (one out of four). Dread diseases, such as polio, typhoid, smallpox and diphtheria have been conquered, so accidents are now the leading cause of death for people under 21. A large portion of those accidents are caused by the combination of driving and drinking.
Every creature and many materials have live spans. A pencil is good for 30,000 words, a tornado lasts for six hours, a housefly 25 days, a mouse five years, a facelift 10 years, a Sequoia tree 2,500 years, the sun 10 billion years.