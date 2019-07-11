This week’s question was asked by: a friend.
QUESTION: How can a rocket move in space, where there is no air to push against?
ANSWER: Rocket engines have sent hundreds of satellites into space and landed 12 Americans on the moon. Rockets send astronauts to the International Space Station on a regular basis. When we think of rockets, we think in terms of space flight.
But there are simpler versions. A balloon can be a rocket. Blow up a balloon, let it go, and it will jet wildly around the room. It is forced or pushed forward by the air shooting out of the balloon. It’s a direct result of Newton’s Laws of Motion. His Second and Third Laws particularly involve rockets.
Newton’s Second Law, F = ma, shows the force on an object depends on the mass (the amount of stuff) and its acceleration (how much it changes speed). Newton’s Third Law of Action-Reaction states that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
In the case of a rocket, the action of the hot gases streaming out of the nozzle or exhaust of the rocket is the action, and the rocket moving forward is the reaction. They’re actually action-reaction pairs.
It is a common misconception that a rocket needs to push against air. It is the force of the emissions that thrusts the rocket forward. A rocket works best if there is no air to stand in the way. Air would only provide friction that would hinder the forward progress of a rocket.
Another example of Newton’s Third Law of Action-Reaction is the recoil of any gun when fired. The bullet coming out of the gun could be considered the action, and the recoil is the reaction.
The biggest successful rocket ever made was the Saturn V, used in the Apollo missions to put men on the moon. Saturn V was actually a number of rockets acting at the same time and sequentially, one after the other.
NASA’s new endeavor is the SLS (Space Launch System) that will launch crews of up to four astronauts in the Orion spacecraft. It uses four of those liquid-propellent rocket engines left over from the shuttle program, fed by a huge liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen tank. The Space Shuttle program shut down in 2011. Strapped on the side are two solid-rocket engines. These have five segments instead of the shuttle’s four segments. They just added an extra segment to make it more powerful. The SLS will be about 15 percent more powerful than the Saturn V rocket system. NASA will be able to send astronauts and a large cargo to the moon on a single mission. They’re also talking about sending large robotic payloads to Mars in the future.
Rockets go way back − back to the time of the Chinese in the 10th century. There is strong evidence of rocket use in the Mongol invasion in the mid-1200s. A British developer, Sir William Congreve, made a rocket in 1804 that was used in the Napoleonic Wars.
The British bombarded Ft. McHenry near Baltimore in 1814 with ship-launched Congreve rockets. The event inspired Francis Scott Key to write “the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air” on the night of September 13-14. He was held aboard the British ship HMS Tonnant.
Ion rockets provide thrust very gradually but much more efficiently than conventional rocket engines. Ion engines work by pushing ions (electrically charged atoms) in the opposite direction of rocket travel. Some of our deep space satellites use ion propulsion.
The question is sometimes asked “what is the difference between a jet engine and a rocket engine?” A jet engine uses oxygen from our atmosphere. A rocket engine must take its oxygen with it, either in liquid form (oxygen and hydrogen) or solid form.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
