ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

For all his vast mental abilities, Peek lacked many fine motor skills such as tying his shoes or buttoning up his shirt. He walked in a sideways manner. He couldn’t find the silverware in his own house.

Trying to get a handle on the phenomena, doctors in Utah began scanning Peek’s brain in 1988, when Peek was age 37. NASA got involved in 2005, doing complete MRI and tomography scans. The scans indicated that Peek lacked the tissue that connects the brain’s left hemisphere to the right hemisphere. Peek’s father recalled that his baby son could move each eye independently of the other, most likely because of the discontent between the right and left side of his brain.

Despite his Google-like recall, Peek couldn’t grasp common proverbs. Told by his father to lower his voice in a restaurant, Peek slid down in his chair bringing his mouth closer to the floor. He could not make sense of puns.

Doctors also knew that Kim Peek had a rare genetic disorder, FG syndrome, in which a single malfunctioning gene on the X chromosome causes a stretch of DNA damage in the left hemisphere. That causes the right side of the brain to overdevelop and it is the right side of brain that savants use to exhibit extraordinary mental feats. FG syndrome also causes large heads and low muscle tone.