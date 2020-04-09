ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by friends.
QUESTION: What is an idiot savant?
ANSWER: A dictionary definition: “A mentally defective person with an exceptional skill or talent in a special field, as a highly developed ability to play music or to solve complex mathematical problems mentally at great speed.”
Today’s polite society tries to downgrade the word “idiot.” Savant is rare, about one in one million births, and megasavant, even rarer. The 1988 movie, Rain Man, is based on the real life megasavant, Kim Peek (1951-2009).
Peek had enviable and unbelievable knowledge in 14 different categories, including geography, American history, Shakespeare, classical music, sports, dates and the Bible. He had total recall of over 9,000 books he memorized, starting at age 18 months. Yet, he could not walk until age four. He read by scanning the left page with his left eye, then the right page with his right eye. Peek could speed read through an entire book in an hour. When finished with a book, he placed it back on the shelf with the spine upside down to indicate he read that one.
Peek spent many hours in the Salt Lake Public Library. He knew the entire United States zip code and every detail of Mormon theology. His father took him around to public schools to demonstrate his vast encyclopedic knowledge.
For all his vast mental abilities, Peek lacked many fine motor skills such as tying his shoes or buttoning up his shirt. He walked in a sideways manner. He couldn’t find the silverware in his own house.
Trying to get a handle on the phenomena, doctors in Utah began scanning Peek’s brain in 1988, when Peek was age 37. NASA got involved in 2005, doing complete MRI and tomography scans. The scans indicated that Peek lacked the tissue that connects the brain’s left hemisphere to the right hemisphere. Peek’s father recalled that his baby son could move each eye independently of the other, most likely because of the discontent between the right and left side of his brain.
Despite his Google-like recall, Peek couldn’t grasp common proverbs. Told by his father to lower his voice in a restaurant, Peek slid down in his chair bringing his mouth closer to the floor. He could not make sense of puns.
Doctors also knew that Kim Peek had a rare genetic disorder, FG syndrome, in which a single malfunctioning gene on the X chromosome causes a stretch of DNA damage in the left hemisphere. That causes the right side of the brain to overdevelop and it is the right side of brain that savants use to exhibit extraordinary mental feats. FG syndrome also causes large heads and low muscle tone.
Actor Dustin Hoffman plays the savant, Raymond Babbitt, in the 1988 movie Rain Man. Tom Cruise stars as Charlie Babbitt, Raymond’s money-grubbing brother. Dustin Hoffman met Peek and other savants to get an understanding of their nature and character, how they moved, talked and carried themselves.
The screenwriter for the movie, Barry Morrow, gave his Oscar statuette to Peek to carry around with him. For over 20 years, Peek appeared on dozens of talk shows and fulfilled personal appearance requests. He traveled with his father, who cared for him, and carried out motor tasks for his son. They flew over three million air miles and Kim was the focus of thousands of print articles and 22 TV documentaries.
Kim Peek died of a heart attack on December 19, 2009, at age 58.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
