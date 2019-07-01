This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: How do fire sprinklers work?
ANSWER: Fire sprinkler systems have been around for about 100 years. The modern-day versions are very reliable. They are heat-activated, not by smoke as often depicted in movies and television. Contrary to popular belief, they do not all go off at the same time and flood entire rooms causing massive water damage.
Sprinkler systems are credited with reducing deaths and damage to property by 65 percent. Each sprinkler head is automatically triggered at a specific temperature, typically between 135 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Just one or two sprinklers can usually put out or contain a fire in a room where it started, causing very little property damage.
Modern sprinkler heads are equipped with a glass vial filled with a glycerin-based liquid. The liquid expands with heat. When the proper temperature is reached, the expanding liquid breaks the glass vial, activates the sprinkler head, and opens a valve. Each sprinkler head is attached to a system of pipes hidden in the walls and ceiling. The sprinkler head is designed to spray water downward and out to the side.
Fire suppression systems got a big boost in the mid-1940s. The 15-story “absolutely fireproof” Winecoff Hotel in Atlanta was completed in 1913 without a fire sprinkler system, smoke detectors or fire escape ladders. In December 1946, a massive fire broke out and killed 119 guests, including 30 teenage boys. They had no means of escape.
One of the speakers at a recent writer’s conference was the chief fire investigator for the city of Oshkosh. He talked about how they go about finding the origin of a fire. He discussed flashovers and said that arson is hard to prove in a court of law. He pointed out that deaths from fires in the United States total about 3,000 per year and that number is going down.
He talked about the recent Paris Notre Dame fire on April 15. Notre Dame did not have a fire sprinkler system, but that such a system probably would not have saved the roof, which was where most of the damage occurred. When they rebuild, he thinks they will put one in.
The historic St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City started renovation in 2012. The 9,200-pound bronze front doors are shining once again. The ceiling, blackened over the decades, has been meticulously repaired. The spires, finished in 1888, now gleam. For a total restoration price tag of $175 million, they put in a sophisticated fire sprinkler system.
The Oshkosh fire investigator pointed out that it is smoke that kills. Smoke is very black and cuts off oxygen and visibility. If we see white smoke at a fire, it is steam from the water used by the firefighters. He claimed that the greatest danger facing firefighters is hydrogen cyanide gas given off by the burning of nylon, plastics, polymers and foam. HCN is 35 times more toxic than carbon dioxide. It enters the body by absorption, inhalation or ingestion, and targets the heart and brain and incapacitates the victim within a short period of time.
Zyklon B was the brand name for hydrogen cyanide poison used to kill millions of people in the gas chambers in Nazi concentration and death camps in the early 1940s. Zyklon B was originally used as a common disinfectant and insecticide, a fumigation chemical, which in pellet form becomes a lethal gas when it hits open air. It was widely used to disinfect ships, barracks, clothing, warehouses, factories and granaries.
When asked what’s the hardest part of being a firefighter, the investigator replied, “those toxic fumes and people who want to go back in their house to retrieve things.” He added, “We had a fire last week, two of our units were pouring water onto the house, and this lady insisted on going back in to get her cell phone so she could call 911 and report a fire.”
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
