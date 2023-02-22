QUESTION: When did beer brewing start?

ANSWER: The Chinese brewed beer back in 7000 B.C. Sumerian tablets depict people drinking beer in about 4000 B.C.

Beer brewing is believed to be an accidental discovery. Grains were soaked in water to make a porridge or gruel, which was then heated. Hence the water was purified. If left a few days, fermentation would occur. Yeasts from the air would settle on the mixture and consume the oxygen. The low oxygen content would force the yeast to digest sugar by anaerobic respiration. Anaerobic respiration is a process in which energy is generated from food molecules without using oxygen. The yeast would release ethanol (alcohol) and carbon dioxide as a byproduct. Beer resulted.

By 700 A.D., beer was being brewed on an industrial scale all over Europe, much of it done in monasteries as a money maker. The water in medieval Europe was often unsafe to drink. The brewing process ensured a purified safe drink. Wheat and barley were the grains of choice.

In 2012, my main squeeze (Ann) and I were on a bus tour of the Benelux countries of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. One of the stops was at a Trappist brewery within the walls of an Abbey in eastern Belgium. Orval was one of two beers brewed. The guide declared, “Orval beer is so good we feed it to our horses, and what comes out is Heineken.” We had a good laugh on that one!

Benjamin Franklin is said to have written, “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.” There is a dispute that Franklin actually penned those words. He may have been a bit sloshed at the time, but he did get his likeness on the $100 bill.

Beer, and liquor in general, is subject to the good news-bad news category. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 140,000 people die from excessive alcohol use in the U.S. each year or about 380 each day. The majority of those are males aged 35 and older. Most of those deaths are due to the debilitating health effects causing cancers, liver disease and heart disease.

Excessive intake in too short of time is responsible for alcohol poisoning, suicides, and car accidents. A headline in Science News magazine says, “Heavy drinking is robbing Americans of decades of life.”

In recent years, there have been approximately 21,000 convictions for drunk driving offenses in Wisconsin each year. Annually, alcohol-related crashes kill 140 people in Wisconsin and injure about 3,000. The police will confirm that many domestic abuse problems are alcohol-related.

Regulation does not seem to work well, as witness the temperance movement and Volstead Act resulting in Prohibition from 1920 to 1933. There have been a number of proposals: increase the tax on alcohol products, close taverns at an earlier hour, impose stiffer penalties for alcohol abuse. Perhaps it comes down to Aristotle’s Golden Mean, “Moderation in everything.”

