ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a cousin.
QUESTION: What are people made of?
ANSWER: People are made of the same stuff that everything else is made of, namely atoms. The atoms work together to form molecules, and the molecules work to form organs.
The composition of a human can be measured in several different ways. We can classify ourselves as amounts of fat, bone and muscle. Another way we can assess ourselves is by the percentage of water. About 60 percent of our bodies are water; the amount varies by age, sex and weight.
Another classification is by the chemicals in us. If we go by chemical composition, we are 63 percent oxygen, 19 percent carbon, 10 percent hydrogen, 3 percent nitrogen, 2 percent calcium and 1 percent phosphorus. That gets us up to about 98 percent. Five additional elements make up about 1 percent; potassium, sulfur, sodium, chlorine and magnesium. These percentage numbers are rounded off. All 11 of the above elements are necessary for a healthy life.
We all have detectable trace amounts of about 60 other elements. Scientists believe that we need 29 of those 60 elements for good health. The “good health” elements include iron, zinc, silicon, copper, iodine, fluorine, selenium, chromium, lithium and cobalt. Some of these, such as fluorine and selenium, are toxic in high amounts.
We all carry around tiny amounts of lead, aluminum, tin, titanium, nickel, arsenic, mercury, silver, radium, uranium, tungsten and gold. We recognize that many of these are toxic and dangerous, but not to worry, the amounts are extremely small − barely detectable.
It’s hard to believe that we have gold in our body, but yes, we do, about .2 of a milligram. Converting it down, with 28 grams in an ounce and putting gold at $1,300 an ounce, the gold is worth a bit under one penny.
Yet another way we measure ourselves is by fat content. According to the National Institutes of Health, a healthy adult man should have a body fat of between 13 and 17 percent. A healthy adult female should have a body fat of between 20 and 25 percent. The ideal percentage of muscle is about 43 percent.
We can compare the efficiency of the human body with the efficiency of other machines. Efficiency is defined as work done divided by energy consumed. A cyclist on a stationary bike can get up to about 20 percent efficient. It’s about the same for a gasoline car engine. We’re as good as a bike or car.
We can think about body composition on a grander scale. Elements are forged in the stars. If we take oxygen and hydrogen and some energy and put it in a container, it will make water at a rate depending on the temperature. Add more heat and the reaction is greater.
Same thing happens in stars, and stars run on fusion. Lighter elements, such as hydrogen and helium, are forged together to make heavier elements. Late in their life, stars explode and spew their elements into space that will eventually make planets, including Earth. If the star is big enough it will be a supernova explosion and expel heavy elements such as nickel and iron.
We humans are literally made of star stuff. It’s an elegant but sobering thought.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
