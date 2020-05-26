ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

We all carry around tiny amounts of lead, aluminum, tin, titanium, nickel, arsenic, mercury, silver, radium, uranium, tungsten and gold. We recognize that many of these are toxic and dangerous, but not to worry, the amounts are extremely small − barely detectable.

It’s hard to believe that we have gold in our body, but yes, we do, about .2 of a milligram. Converting it down, with 28 grams in an ounce and putting gold at $1,300 an ounce, the gold is worth a bit under one penny.

Yet another way we measure ourselves is by fat content. According to the National Institutes of Health, a healthy adult man should have a body fat of between 13 and 17 percent. A healthy adult female should have a body fat of between 20 and 25 percent. The ideal percentage of muscle is about 43 percent.

We can compare the efficiency of the human body with the efficiency of other machines. Efficiency is defined as work done divided by energy consumed. A cyclist on a stationary bike can get up to about 20 percent efficient. It’s about the same for a gasoline car engine. We’re as good as a bike or car.