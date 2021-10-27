ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How is the electricity made that comes into our house?

ANSWER: We get our electricity by moving a wire through a magnetic field. When either the wire moves or the magnetic field moves, electric current will flow on the wire. The process goes by the fancy name of electromagnetic induction.

Hans Christian Oersted discovered the relationship between electricity and magnetism in 1820. The story goes that during a lecture, Oersted accidentally laid a long wire near a compass needle. The wire was connected to a crude battery, and he noticed that the compass needle deflected.

We have three major sources of energy to generate electricity: natural gas, coal and nuclear. Water is boiled by using coal or nuclear energy, and the resulting steam turns a pinwheel (turbine) connected to a generator. In the generator, the wire is moved through a magnetic field. Another way to generate electricity is to have falling water spin the turbine.

There is, of course, a whole assembly of transformers, transmission lines, substations, meters and wiring between the power plant and an outlet in the house.

We get about 40 percent of our electricity from natural gas, 20 percent from coal, 20 percent from nuclear, 8 percent from wind turbines, 7 percent from hydroelectric, 2.3 percent from solar, and about 1.4 percent from biomass.

Serendipity is defined as the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way. There have been numerous serendipity scientific discoveries, in addition to Oersted’s finding of the relationship between magnetism and electricity.

In 1895, German physicist Wilhelm Roentgen was working with a cathode ray tube, much like the picture tube in television sets before the flat screen televisions came along. The tube was covered, but a fluorescent screen nearby would glow when the tube was on and the room was dark. Mysterious rays from the tube were illuminating the screen. When he placed his hand in front of the tube, he noticed he could see his bones in the image projected onto the screen. The tube was replaced with a photographic plate and images produced. Roentgen didn’t know the nature of these strange rays, so he used the unknown in algebra, X-rays.

In 1896, French scientist Henri Becquerel was working on phosphorescent materials, which glow in the dark after exposure to light. He set a uranium-enriched crystal on top of an enclosed photographic plate in a drawer. A few days later, he removed the crystal and developed the photo plate and noticed it was fogged. Some invisible radiation passed through the paper and caused the plate to react as if exposed to light. Becquerel had discovered radioactivity.

Perhaps the most famous accidental discovery of all was penicillin, the first antibiotic used to combat bacterial infections. In 1928, Scottish biologist Alexander Fleming went on vacation. When he returned, he found that one Petri dish had been left open, and a blue-green mold had formed. This fungus had killed off all surrounding bacteria in the culture. The mold contained the antibiotic, penicillin, that could kill harmful bacteria without having a toxic effect on the human body.

Note that all three of these serendipity discoveries had huge implications in the field of medicine. X-rays and radioactivity would also play major roles in industry. Returning to Hans Christian Oersted. In 1819, Oersted discovered piperine, the chemical compound responsible for the strong, sharp flavor of black pepper. In 1825, Oersted produced a near-pure form of aluminum for the first time. The element had been predicted by Sir Humphry Davy 17 years earlier, but he was not successful in isolating it.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

