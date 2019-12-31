ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

One night at a dinner party, Brahe drank too much. The 54-year old astronomer refused to excuse himself to go to the bathroom, lest he offend his royal guests. Returning home, he was not able to urinate, except in very small quantities, and with excruciating pain. His death, 11 days later, was caused by a burst bladder.

When they dug up poor Tycho, some 340 years after his demise, scientists found mercury in his mustache. The amounts were minuscule, too tiny to kill him. No murder, as had been rumored.

Tycho Brahe was the last astronomer of note who did not have the advantage of a telescope. A decade after Brahe’s passing, Galileo turned his newly invented refracting telescope to the heavens. He saw phases of Venus, craters and mountains on the moon, dark splashes on the sun (sunspots) and four large moons orbiting Jupiter. A new era of astronomy had arrived.

Tycho Brahe is one of the all-time great scientists and astronomers. Born into Danish royal bloodlines, he had the best schooling around. King Frederick II granted him an estate on the island of Hven and funds to build Uraniborg, a research laboratory equipped with large astronomical instruments with which he could make very accurate measurements of the positions of stars in the night sky. There were farms on Hven, plus a paper mill, a grist mill, and a printing press.