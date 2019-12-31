ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: Did one of those scientists have a silver nose?
ANSWER: Yes, indeed. That would be Tycho Brahe (1546-1601). On Dec. 29, 1566, at age 20, Brache had a good part of his nose cut off in a drunken sword fight in a dimly lit banquet hall in an argument with a cousin over who was a better mathematician. He ordered a silver replacement nose piece. It was fashionable and did curtail infection. But he had to carry ointments and pastes to smooth over his fake nose.
Archaeologists dug up his grave twice, in 1901 and 2010, and found a green crust on the front of his skull. It’s proof that his metal nose was made of copper or brass. Brass is an alloy of copper and zinc. When copper is exposed to oxygen in the air over time, in addition to water, it develops a green patina. Check your copper plumbing and you’ll come across some of that green. That’s why the Statue of Liberty is green. The internal structure of the Lady is made of iron and steel, but the outside is coated with copper.
It’s thought that Tycho had two fake noses; one of silver when moving in high social circles and one of copper/brass for everyday use. Both silver and copper have antiseptic powers. Officers in the Roman army ate off silver platters, while the enlisted men ate off wooden plates. The officers seemed to have a longer life span.
One night at a dinner party, Brahe drank too much. The 54-year old astronomer refused to excuse himself to go to the bathroom, lest he offend his royal guests. Returning home, he was not able to urinate, except in very small quantities, and with excruciating pain. His death, 11 days later, was caused by a burst bladder.
When they dug up poor Tycho, some 340 years after his demise, scientists found mercury in his mustache. The amounts were minuscule, too tiny to kill him. No murder, as had been rumored.
Tycho Brahe was the last astronomer of note who did not have the advantage of a telescope. A decade after Brahe’s passing, Galileo turned his newly invented refracting telescope to the heavens. He saw phases of Venus, craters and mountains on the moon, dark splashes on the sun (sunspots) and four large moons orbiting Jupiter. A new era of astronomy had arrived.
Tycho Brahe is one of the all-time great scientists and astronomers. Born into Danish royal bloodlines, he had the best schooling around. King Frederick II granted him an estate on the island of Hven and funds to build Uraniborg, a research laboratory equipped with large astronomical instruments with which he could make very accurate measurements of the positions of stars in the night sky. There were farms on Hven, plus a paper mill, a grist mill, and a printing press.
On Nov. 11, 1572, Tycho observed a very bright star that unexpectedly appeared in the constellation Cassiopeia. A year later he penned a small book, De Nova Stela, hence coining the term “nova” meaning “new star.” Today we know that it is a supernova and 7,500 light years from Earth. He observed and studied extensively the great comet visible in the northern sky from November 1577 to January 1578.
One of Brahe’s assistants was Johannes Kepler (1571-1630). Kepler just could not wait for Tycho Brahe to die so he could get his hands on Brahe’s data. He did, some say inherited, some say stolen.
No matter, Kepler formulated three laws of planetary motion. The first law states that planets move in orbits called ellipses with the sun at one focus point. The second is a law of areas; planets move faster when closer to the sun and slower when further away. The third law relates the time to orbit to the size of the orbit. Scientists today, some 400 years after Kepler’s death, marvel at what he was able to accomplish.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.