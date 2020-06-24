ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Kaufman’s final public appearance was at the premiere of My Breakfast With Blassie in March 1984, where he appeared thin and emaciated. The following day, he and girlfriend, Lynne Margulies, flew to the Philippines for a six-week course of psychic surgery. That trip made U.S. tabloid headlines. Kaufman died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on May 16, 1984, at the age of 35.

The passing of Peter Sellers (1925-1980) is another cautionary tale. Peter Sellers achieved worldwide fame as Chief Inspector Clouseau in the Pink Panther series of films. He played three different characters in the Dr. Strangelove movie. He was a movie legend.

In 1964, at age 38, Sellers suffered a series of heart attacks that caused serious damage to his heart. Four unsuccessful marriages and using popper pills, marijuana and cocaine did not do his failing heart any good. Refusing to have open heart surgery, which could have saved his life, Sellers turned to psychics, whom he visited twice a year.