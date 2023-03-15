QUESTION: What are some nicknames for full moons?

ANSWER: The well-known nicknames are Harvest Moon for September and Hunter’s Moon for October. But every month has numerous names. Many of these nicknames come from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Native American culture and colonial America. Most all are passed down through generations. Some are English interpretations of Native American languages.

March’s Full Moon has been called the Worm Moon, Sap Moon, Crust Moon and Crow Moon. Worm Moon because winter is receding, the ground is thawing and earthworms can be spotted coming out of the ground. The Sap Moon designates the time of the year when maple trees can be tapped. The Crust Moon name comes from how the snow thaws in the day and freezes at night giving a thin crust of ice. The Crow Moon name signals that crows are cawing to end the winter.

Various Native American tribes have also named March the Crow Comes Back Moon, the Eagle Moon, the Goose Moon and the Strong Wind Moon.

Numerous names for the April Full Moon are: Pink Moon, Seed Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon and Fish Moon. The Pink Moon represents flowers in bloom and the start of spring. Seed Moon and Sprouting Grass Moon are self-evident. Egg Full Moon is indicative of many birds laying eggs after a long winter. Egg is also associated with Easter. A Full Moon will often make fish more active, but it’s not clear why it is associated with April.

September’s Harvest Moon comes at peak harvest time and correlates with the Autumnal Equinox. The bright light of a September Full Moon gave farmers a few extra hours to work into nighttime. The moon rises close to the same time several days in a row, whereas in most other months the moon rises about 50 minutes later each day. About every three years, the Harvest Moon falls into the early days of October. Therefore, another name for that moon is the Corn Moon.

A Blue Moon is the second full moon in the same month. A full moon occurs every 29.5 days, and most months are 30 days long, so occasionally it’s possible to get two full moons in a single month. Hence the saying “once in a Blue Moon.”

A Red or Blood Moon is another name for a total lunar eclipse. It occurs when the moon passes through the Earth’s dark shadow, making the moon appear red.

A Super Moon is a Full Moon that coincides when the moon comes closes to the Earth (perigee). Being closer, it appears a bit bigger than the average Full Moon, by about 14 percent, compared to when it is farthest away (apogee).

A Black Moon is when a month does not have a Full Moon. February is the shortest month with 28 days and a month has 29.5 days. There is a bonus of two Blue Moons, one in January before the Black Full Moon and one in March, after the Black Full Moon. This happens every 19 years.

We discussed the Full Moons of March and April. The Full Moons of May are: Flower Moon, Milk Moon, Corn Planting Moon, Budding Moon, Frog Moon, Leaf Budding Moon and Moon of Shedding Ponies.