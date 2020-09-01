ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How is our money made and who makes it?
ANSWER: When we think of money, we think coins or paper. The first coins were minted in the area of modern Turkey about 640 BC. The custom spread to the Greeks and then to the Romans. They were usually made of gold or silver.
Our coins for circulation are made by the U.S. Mint in Denver and Philadelphia with the identifying D or P on the coin. Collector coins and sets are made in San Francisco. The Mint makes about 70 million coins a day in six denominations.
Paper money was introduced by the Mongol emperor Kublai Khan in China in the 1200s. People who did not use it were executed. The Bank of England started issuing paper notes in 1694.
The Bureau of Engraving and Printing does our Federal Reserve notes, which we commonly call paper money. They have presses in Washington, D.C., and Forth Worth, Texas.
As I write this column on a late August 23, 2020, Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles Dodger baseball player Mookie Betts just went 3-for-5 with two homers, three RBI, three runs scored, and two stolen bases in an 11-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. The 27-year-old outfielder started his major league career with Boston in 2014. In February 2020, Mookie Betts was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers. His contract calls for a salary of $365 million for 12 years.
That $365 million breaks down to $30 million per year. If Mookie plays a full 162-game schedule, he hauls in $185,000 per game. Position players will get four, sometimes five times at bat in a game. Assume he has 4.5 at-bats per game. That works out to $41,000 every time Mr. Betts steps up to the plate, about what a beginning teacher in Tomah or Sparta earns for a full year of teaching. Whether he gets a hit (or the ball hits him), walks, strikes out or is put out, he still gets that $41,000.
They must sell a lot of those foot-long pork wiener Dodgers dogs, wrapped in a steamed bun, to pay that kind of money. Is anyone worth that kind of moola? Well yes. In a free and open society like we have in America, there is no limit on how much a person can legally earn. It’s whatever society is willing to pay for one’s services.
Oprah Winfrey takes in $75 million a year and reportedly has a net worth of $3.2 billion. Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Bill Gates (Microsoft), Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway), and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) have a combined wealth of $357 billion.
While in office, the U.S. president receives a salary of $400,000 a year plus a $50,000 expense account. The President also gets a $100,000 non-taxable travel account and $19,000 for entertainment and free transportation and free health care. The amounts are set by Congress. At any one time, about half the country feels the incumbent is worth a lot more and the other half feels the president is worth less. (A play on words).
There will forever be arguments about how much people should pay in taxes. We do have a graduated income tax that imposes increasingly higher tax rates on higher-earning individuals and businesses. It is a progressive tax; the more you make, the more you pay. There are periodic calls for a flat tax rate where everyone pays the same rate. The flat tax rate idea doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and the progressive tax method will continue to be tweaked.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
