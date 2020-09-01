ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

That $365 million breaks down to $30 million per year. If Mookie plays a full 162-game schedule, he hauls in $185,000 per game. Position players will get four, sometimes five times at bat in a game. Assume he has 4.5 at-bats per game. That works out to $41,000 every time Mr. Betts steps up to the plate, about what a beginning teacher in Tomah or Sparta earns for a full year of teaching. Whether he gets a hit (or the ball hits him), walks, strikes out or is put out, he still gets that $41,000.

They must sell a lot of those foot-long pork wiener Dodgers dogs, wrapped in a steamed bun, to pay that kind of money. Is anyone worth that kind of moola? Well yes. In a free and open society like we have in America, there is no limit on how much a person can legally earn. It’s whatever society is willing to pay for one’s services.

Oprah Winfrey takes in $75 million a year and reportedly has a net worth of $3.2 billion. Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Bill Gates (Microsoft), Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway), and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) have a combined wealth of $357 billion.