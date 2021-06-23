ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My one grandpa died early and the other one is old and healthy, so why do some people stay healthy and other people die young?

ANSWER: No one knows the answer. It’s one of those great mysteries of life. How much of health and longevity is genetic, how much is lifestyle, and how much is environmental? It’s the same question asked about human intelligence. What percentage of human intelligence is genetic (nature) and how much of human intelligence is influenced by our upbringing (nurture)?

The leading causes of deaths (in order) in America are heart disease, cancer, stroke, respiratory disease, accidents, diabetes and Alzheimer’s. Heart disease and cancer account for almost two-thirds of the total.

Lung cancer is the number-one cancer killer in the United States. And we all recognize that most, but not all, lung cancers are related to smoking. And that certainly is preventable.

We have all known people who live healthy lives and come down with cancer of some kind. What triggers those cancers? It’s another mystery. Is it our food loaded with preservatives or the harsh cleaning solutions we use, the air we breathe or the cosmetics we put on. Some cancers, such as breast cancer and colorectal cancer, seem to run in families. There’s that genetic component again.