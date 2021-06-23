ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My one grandpa died early and the other one is old and healthy, so why do some people stay healthy and other people die young?
ANSWER: No one knows the answer. It’s one of those great mysteries of life. How much of health and longevity is genetic, how much is lifestyle, and how much is environmental? It’s the same question asked about human intelligence. What percentage of human intelligence is genetic (nature) and how much of human intelligence is influenced by our upbringing (nurture)?
The leading causes of deaths (in order) in America are heart disease, cancer, stroke, respiratory disease, accidents, diabetes and Alzheimer’s. Heart disease and cancer account for almost two-thirds of the total.
Lung cancer is the number-one cancer killer in the United States. And we all recognize that most, but not all, lung cancers are related to smoking. And that certainly is preventable.
We have all known people who live healthy lives and come down with cancer of some kind. What triggers those cancers? It’s another mystery. Is it our food loaded with preservatives or the harsh cleaning solutions we use, the air we breathe or the cosmetics we put on. Some cancers, such as breast cancer and colorectal cancer, seem to run in families. There’s that genetic component again.
There is good news on the cancer front. Changes in certain proteins, called biomarkers, have allowed earlier detection for lung, colon, breast and prostate cancers.
Certainly, lifestyle is a big factor in staying healthy and in determining how long we live. There is general agreement that we as a people smoke too much, eat too much, eat too much of the wrong stuff and don’t exercise enough. Lifestyle is more important now than ever before, considering the raucous debate over our current health care system.
Diabetes is a huge concern, especially Type 2 or adult-onset diabetes. Diet, weight and lack of activity are cited as causal factors. Again, it’s something we can control to a large extent.
A few years ago, our government commissioned a study to find out why people in Louisiana had a higher level of heart disease than the rest of the U.S. population? “Can you say deep fried?” People who eat a lot of food that is cooked in oil have higher levels of heart disease.
We do know that heredity plays a huge role in longevity. Last January, I went for my annual Medicare wellness physical. Lab tests were done a few days earlier. The cholesterol reading was missing. I asked my doctor about that and he said, “We do the cholesterol test every five years. Cholesterol levels are largely hereditary and don’t change much year to year.”
As a teacher, I worked with teens for many years. They’re a wonderful group, so vibrant, creative and optimistic. The leading cause of death for teens is car crashes. Most all those dreadful diseases, such as cholera, smallpox, tuberculosis, influenza, diphtheria, typhus, anthrax and scarlet fever, that took heavy tolls on youngsters years decades ago, have been wiped out or controlled.
Sources: ama, local doctors, cdc.gov.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.