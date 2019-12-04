ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a bowling friend.

Question: Is picking up a 7-10 split in bowling possible?

ANSWER: No, not possible. A split describes a number of situations where two or more pins remain standing after the first ball is thrown. The impossible 7-10 split happens when the bowler is left with the leftmost and the rightmost pins in the back row. These pins are often referred to as the goal posts or bed posts.

Experts say the only way to pick up a 7-10 split is when one pin flies back from the pit area and hits the other. Or one pin is hit and rolls over and hits the remaining pin. That does not happen very often and is more a matter of luck than skill. Sliding one pin over to hit the other does not work, because the bowling ball will fall off the lane and into the gutter before it is far enough to the side of the pin to cause the pin that is hit to slide horizontally to hit the other.

Movies sometimes show the 7-10 split, but they are all staged. The best known is in the 1998 movie The Big Lebowski, starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Julianne Moore.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}