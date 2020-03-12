ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a kid.
QUESTION: What is the size of our galaxy?
ANSWER: The Milky Way Galaxy is one of billions of galaxies in the known universe. The Milky Way is a spiral galaxy in what is called the Local Group within the Virgo Supercluster of galaxies. The disk of the Milky Way Galaxy is about 100,000 light years in diameter. It is estimated that our Milky Way Galaxy contains about 200 to 400 billion stars.
Our solar system, with the sun as the primary star, is located about two-thirds of the way out in one of the spiral arms of the Milky Way Galaxy. If the entire galaxy were reduced to 80 miles in diameter, our solar system would be only .1 inches in diameter. We are indeed small stuff in a big place!!
The term light year was used above. A light year is a unit of distance, not a unit of time. It is the distance that light travels in one year. Light travels at about 186,000 miles a second. Multiply the number of seconds in a year, roughly 31,500,000 times 186,000 miles per second, and a light year comes out to be about six trillion miles. That is six million million miles or written out as 6,000,000,000,000 miles.
You have free articles remaining.
Go out in the country, away from the city lights, look up and note the hazy band of white light running from the southwest to the northeast. You are looking edgewise in the heart of the Milky Way. The Milky Way Galaxy appears brightest in the direction of Sagittarius, which is toward the Galaxy’s center.
Be aware that every star you see with the naked eye in the night sky is in our own Milky Way Galaxy. There is one exception. The Andromeda Galaxy in the constellation Andromeda appears as a white fuzzy patch of cotton candy. The Andromeda Galaxy, known as M31, can be seen right off the square of Pegasus. Use any star chart or the Internet to find its position.
The Andromeda Galaxy is one of about 50 galaxies in the Local Group and is a barred spiral galaxy like our own Milky Way. It is about 2.5 million light years away. When you look up at the Andromeda Galaxy, the light you see tonight left the galaxy 2.5 million years ago. We don’t know what it looks like today or if it is even still there. All we know is what it looked like 2.5 million years ago. We are looking back in time 2.5 million years. Quite humbling!
The Milky Way’s center is home to a very dense object believed to a supermassive Black Hole. Most every observed galaxy has one or two.
There is an ad running on television that says the universe has more stars in it than there are grains of sand on the Earth. Best estimates: there are 100 stars for every grain of sand on Earth.
Even more sobering; there are at least 100 billion galaxies in the observable universe according to the best estimates of astronomers. We humans are indeed small fish in a gigantic ocean.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.