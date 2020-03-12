ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a kid.

QUESTION: What is the size of our galaxy?

ANSWER: The Milky Way Galaxy is one of billions of galaxies in the known universe. The Milky Way is a spiral galaxy in what is called the Local Group within the Virgo Supercluster of galaxies. The disk of the Milky Way Galaxy is about 100,000 light years in diameter. It is estimated that our Milky Way Galaxy contains about 200 to 400 billion stars.

Our solar system, with the sun as the primary star, is located about two-thirds of the way out in one of the spiral arms of the Milky Way Galaxy. If the entire galaxy were reduced to 80 miles in diameter, our solar system would be only .1 inches in diameter. We are indeed small stuff in a big place!!

The term light year was used above. A light year is a unit of distance, not a unit of time. It is the distance that light travels in one year. Light travels at about 186,000 miles a second. Multiply the number of seconds in a year, roughly 31,500,000 times 186,000 miles per second, and a light year comes out to be about six trillion miles. That is six million million miles or written out as 6,000,000,000,000 miles.

