This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: How does that linear accelerator work that they’re putting in at the new Tomah Cancer Treatment Center?
ANSWER: The $3 million accelerator being installed at the Tomah Cancer Treatment Center is made by Varian Medical of Palo Alto, California. The treatment process is termed radiotherapy or radiation therapy. The idea is to zap cancer cells with high-energy x-rays or fast-moving electrons. The goal is to control the growth or to kill any tumor while doing minimal damage to surrounding normal, healthy tissue. Tumor cells are more sensitive to radiation than ordinary cells. The precision and accuracy of these modern machines is truly amazing! Most treatments will be for tumors of the breast, prostate, head, neck, lungs, stomach and the small and large intestine.
The journey starts with an electron gun. Electric current is sent through a thorium or tungsten filament. This filament is very much like the filament in a standard incandescent light bulb. The electrons, with a negative charge, are “boiled off," just sitting on the filament and ready to go somewhere. A wire (grid) with a positive charge gets the electrons moving away from the filament.
The electrons are sent down a straight pipe called a waveguide. A radio wave accelerates the electrons down the waveguide. That radio wave is generated by a klystron, a device that is the heart of radar units and similar to the magnetron in a microwave oven.
The high-speed electrons are focused and directed by magnetic fields. The electron beam strikes a target and generates x-rays. The Tomah unit will create x-rays with a rating six, 10, and 18 MV. MV is megavolts or million volts. It is the voltage used to accelerate electrons in the linear accelerator and indicates the maximum possible energy of the x-rays produced. The x-rays are directed onto the body cells and tumors.
If the target is removed, the accelerated electrons themselves can be used for treatment. The electron beam will treat skin cancers; cancers that do not require deep penetration. The Varian machine produces electrons of five different energy levels.
Amazingly, the high-tech $3 million machine installed at the Tomah Cancer Treatment Center by Gundersen Health Systems employs the basic technology you and I have in our homes. The electrons are generated by a filament that is in a standard light bulb. The microwaves that accelerate the electrons are generated in a magnetron (klystron) that is the heart of a microwave oven. The beam of electrons is steered or moved by magnetic fields. Those older television sets, not the newer flat screen sets, used magnetic fields to move an electron beam across the screen.
An x-ray is a form of high-energy electromagnetic radiation and has excellent penetrating power. A material of high density is good at stopping x-rays, and lead is probably the best. Lead is available and reasonable in price. When we go to the dentist or doctor, the x-ray technician will wear lead aprons and vests and place lead pads around us. Concrete is pretty good. It’s cheap and readily available.
The Tomah unit has walls and ceiling of concrete with a thickness of seven feet. The door to the room weighs five tons, mostly lead and polyethylene. The polyethylene is needed when the highest level 18 MV of x-rays are used. At the highest level, neutrons are generated. Polyethylene absorbs neutrons.
The 5,700 square foot Comprehensive Cancer Center is an addition to the Gundersen Tomah Clinic, located next to the new Tomah Health.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
