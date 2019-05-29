This week’s question was asked by Isaiah Bradley at Queen of the Apostles Elementary School.
QUESTION: Do video games increase your reactivity or reaction time?
ANSWER: The answer is yes. Playing video games is an activity that requires a wide range of skills. The more you play, the more of those skills you develop, as long as you’re doing it right and don’t overdo it. A study by the University of Rochester showed that gamers (particularly those playing action games) have better reaction times than non-gamers that help them make quick decisions in real-life scenarios.
The more you play the better your reactions should be. How you play is also important, according to health resource people who study such things. They suggest playing mindfully and really focusing if you want to train your brain. Concentration and focus are key to ensuring quick reactions, after all.
There’s a flip side, they caution. It’s also important not to overdo it. Unless you’re a full-time professional gamer, there’s no need to play for hours on end. Take regular breaks to clear your mind and give your eyes a rest. If you’re fatigued, you won’t be at the top of your game and it can be detrimental to reaction time, not to mention your health in the long run. A healthy lifestyle, including diet and exercise is important.
Some games have been developed to specifically improve reaction time. These can act as great training exercises outside of your regular games of choice. There are apps to suit every type of gamer. If you’re looking for something fun and don’t mind a bit of gore, try out Finger Slayer.
The experts say that playing a variety of video games can improve creativity and imagination. Both boys and girls who play video games tend to be more creative, according to new research by Michigan State University scholars. Games help you recharge by expending energy.
The video game Counter-Strike demands speed and accuracy, so anticipation and physical reaction skills need to be sharp if the gamer wants to triumph. Of course, reaction times will steadily improve the more a person plays. Counter-Strike is a series of multiplayer first-person shooter video games, in which teams of terrorists battle to perpetrate an act of terror and counter-terrorists try to prevent it.
A great option that can provide a quick reaction test during breaks or while your game is loading is the emergency stop game from driving school PassMeFast. It’s simple but effective. You just have to see how fast you can react to a stop sign by clicking your mouse. Sounds easy, but you may not be happy with the reaction speed age you’re given the first few times. Keep practicing and see how quickly you can lower the age, says the developer.
The top ten games for enhancing creativity are: Minecraft, Terraria, Little Big Planet, Big Brain Academy, Animal Crossing, Scribblenauts, Sim City, Portal, The Sims and Tetris.
Alternatively, if you fancy something with more variety to train multiple brain functions, without the gore, give something like Lumosity a go.
I’m not big on computer games. Tetris is my favorite and the only game, beside chess and checkers on the iPhone, that I play. Tetris requires quick decisions and a bit of planning ahead. Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
