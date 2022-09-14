ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Question: How can I, as a parent, help my kid be successful in school?

Answer: It’s a question I was asked when I was teaching but also as a retired teacher. Here are some suggestions of what you, the parent, can do to point your child in the right direction.

1. Get involved in your child’s school. Attend open house, parent teacher conferences, plays, musicals and sporting events. Visit the school periodically. When you take an active role in your child’s school, you are sending your child the message that school is important.

2. Head off problems immediately. If your child is having difficulty at school, visit, call or email the teacher. Teachers are actually mostly human and welcome you contacting them. Tutors are available, and teachers are willing, yes, even eager to help students before and after school, and noontime.

3. Ask your child what went on in school. As a rule, the older they get, the more reticent they become. But don’t give up. Be very subtle and you may get a conversation going.

4. Don’t make or write false excuses for your son or daughter. It happens at the middle school and high school level. Students con their parents into writing bogus excuses. It sends the kid a real bad message!

5. Students do get homework. If your child says, “I got it all done at school” or “I didn’t have any homework today,” be very skeptical. That may be true in some cases, but most teachers give some homework on a daily or near daily basis. Sometimes students let homework go until the last minute and quality suffers.

6. Have reading material in the home. Have daily newspapers or weekly news magazine out in the open, so children can see them and also see you reading. Read to your kids whenever you have the chance, perhaps at bedtime. Take them to the library. Have them get a library card.

7. Limit television viewing time. Yes, there is a lot of good stuff on the History Channel, Discovery Channel and The Learning Channel, to name a few. But you’ve seen what is on the network channels. A lot of it is “cultural crud.” How many current network programs model conflict resolution, politeness and respect for others? Programs like the Brady Bunch, Full House, Andy Griffith and Leave It to Beaver used to do just that. But you only see those programs on TV Land or Nick at Nite.

8. Teach respect and manners. Start them young learning to say "please" and "thank-you," picking up things, putting their stuff away, opening doors for others, not littering, washing hands after using the toilet, etc.

9. Send them to school ready to learn. That means plenty of sleep plus a good breakfast and not allowing high school students to work too many hours at part-time jobs.

10. Monitor internet, smart phone and computer use. There’s lots of good stuff on the internet. You can find the answer to almost any question you have. But the internet can harbor dangers and it has lots of games that students can download and/or play, so it may be prudent to check on their use of the computer and smart phone.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.