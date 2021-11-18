ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My mom mentioned a “big thalidomide scare” in the 1960s. What is she talking about?

ANSWER: In November 1961, Germans was shocked to learn that thousands of babies were born with severe defects, especially with deformities of the arms and legs. There were injuries to the kidney, heart, gastrointestinal tract and reproductive organs that were not evident until decades later.

The German company that produced thalidomide, Grunenthal, claimed that thalidomide did not cause birth defects in litters of mice, but they didn’t follow up the mouse trials with careful human trials. Later they discovered that odd molecular changes occur in humans but not in mice.

Thalidomide was said to be a popular prescription remedy for insomnia, headaches, tension, and nausea. It was billed as a sedative, a non-barbiturate alternative to Valium, over the counter, with brand names of Distival and Contergan and sold in 46 countries.

News of the European tragedy broke in the United States in April 1962. The United States Food and Drug Administration said that thalidomide was never approved for sale in the United States. That was true, but thalidomide was handed out to U.S. women.

The American company, Richardson Merrell, filed for a New Drug Application, but the head of the FDA, Dr. Frances Kelsey, declined to approve it even though there was lobbying pressure to push it through. She held doctoral degrees in both medicine and pharmacology and knew that drugs can cross the placental barrier and harm an unborn baby.

Dr. Kelsey demanded proof of no harm. The drug company could not supply the proof, and they withdrew their application.

For the most part, thalidomide was kept out of our country. But in April 1962, the FDA revealed that 2.5 million samples had been distributed to 1,200 doctors for clinical trials. The drug company promoted thalidomide as a safer alternative to other sedatives, thinking the drug would be approved by November 1960. It wasn’t and many samples were distributed during the most anxious time of the year, the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Popular opinion was that thalidomide was a morning sickness pill, but it was really a sedative, tranquilizer or sleeping pill. Doctors gave it to patients for various symptoms of nausea. No one knows exactly how many babies were deformed. The FDA puts the number at 17, but most knowledgeable people realize that count is grossly low.

Oddly enough, thalidomide is making a comeback as a remarkably effective treatment for leprosy. It’s also an excellent anti-cancer agent because it limits the growth of tumors by preventing new blood vessels from forming, which is the reason it caused those awful birth defects, since the limbs of an embryo couldn’t get the nutrients it needed to grow.

Most all governments have strict protocols in place to make sure doctors don’t give the drug to women of childbearing age, on the off chance they might become pregnant.

There’s a book coming out in 2022 that should make interesting reading concerning the thalidomide issue: The Gatekeeper: Dr. Frances O. Kelsey and the Band of Unlikely Heroes Who Foiled the Greatest Pharmaceutical Scandal of the 20th Century, by Jennifer Vanderbes and published by Random House.

Dr. Frances Kelsey is a real hero. Born in British Columbia, Canada, in 1914, she gained dual citizenship, married in 1943, mother of two daughters, worked until age 90, and passed away in 2015, at age 101, a life well-lived.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.