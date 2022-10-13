ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Is there a God?

ANSWER: While not a science question, it is closely related to science. Periodically, high school students would bring up the so-called conflict between science and religion.

There is not a single person who has not asked or wondered about the existence of God. It is one of the big questions in life, along with “why am I here” and “what is the meaning of life?”

In fact, one of the best questions I ever received was from a first grader who asked, “Who made God and why?”

The great thinkers on this subject would be Thomas Aquinas, St. Anselm, Rene Descartes, Blaise Pascal and William Paley. What are the primary claims for the existence of God?

The cosmological or First Cause argument: The universe could not be made from nothing. The premise is that something caused the universe to exist, and this First Cause must be God. The First Cause, or Prime Mover, idea was embraced by Plato, Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas.

The watchmaker analogy is a teleological argument for the existence of God. The fine, complex workings of a watch must have an intelligent designer. If there is an intelligent design of the universe, then there must be a designer. That designer we call God. Cicero, Voltaire and Rene Decartes were adherents to this belief. The teleological argument was also popularized by Thomas Aquinas and William Paley.

Albert Einstein was an adherent of a similar “watchmaker” idea. But he had a slightly different take on the matter. He believed God made the universe but had a rather “hands-off” approach or a “just let it run” attitude. He wrote “I believe in Spinoza’s God who reveals himself in the orderly harmony of what exists, not in a God who concerns himself with fates and actions of human beings.”

The moral argument goes something like this. Without God, the concept of morality has no meaning. Morality implies moral laws. Laws come from a law-giver. All man-made laws are subject to the mind and will of man. True objective morality must be based on something outside of man. This foundation of moral law must be God. Thomas Aquinas used this argument as one of the three pillars of his proof.

Indeed Thomas Jefferson, a deist who felt that religion was a deeply private matter, derived his belief in God on reason. The author of the Declaration of Independence wrote “to which the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God entitle them.”

Blaise Pascal (1623-1662), French mathematician, scientist and philosopher, was one of the great thinkers of all time, right up there with Isaac Newton. Pascal made the first calculating machine, first hydraulic press, first syringe and developed laws of probability that are used in economics and the social sciences.

Pascal was also an accomplished religious thinker. His “Pascal’s Wager” puts forth the idea of “why take a chance?” Better to believe in a supreme being, or God, than not to believe, and then find out later there was God all along.

And how does the existence of a supreme being relate to the questions of science? Is there a conflict between science and religion? Many books, articles and treatises have written on the subject.

I have never believed there is a conflict between science and religion. Science and religion are two sides of the same coin. Science provides a method to prove things that are very hard to believe. Religion is an avenue to believe in things that are very hard to prove.