ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Several seed corn farms devised a contraption hooked to a tractor with metal arms extending out 20 feet in each direction. Detassel workers stood in baskets welded on the booms and bent over to pull out the tassels. That worked OK if the field was dry. Also, one sluggish picker slowed down the whole crew.

On most seed corn farms today, detasseling is three-step process. A machine goes through the fields and mows off the top portion of the plant. It makes the field more uniform. One or two days later, a puller machine motors through the cornfield and pulls the tassel out of the plant as it starts to emerge. The puller machine catches the top of the tassel between two high-speed rollers. These mechanical detasseling machines rarely get 90 percent of the tassels, far less than the 99.5 percent needed. Machines are not perfect, and the tassels can be tossed in the air and can lodge on other corn plants and pollinate where they should not be pollinating. Sort of corn adultery.

The third step is boots on the ground, either by hiring detasselers walking through the field or detasselers riding the boom. Each boom carrier can hold from eight to twelve workers. The detasseling season lasts from two to four weeks.