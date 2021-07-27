ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is meant by detasseling corn?
ANSWER: The tassel is that brownish top-most part of a corn plant. The tassel contains the pollen that allows corn plants to reproduce. A corn plant normally is both male and female, capable of fertilizing itself. The designation of male and female only describes the role that certain corn plants have been given for the sake of creating a hybrid seed corn.
To produce the hybrid seed, tassels are removed from the female plants before they can pollinate themselves. Timing is important. Detassel too early and you risk decreasing the yield. Wait too long and the corn plant will have started to pollinate itself, ruining the seed.
Up to about the 1940s, farmers saved part of their corn each fall to plant in the spring. Then farmers found they could rig genetics and get a much bigger yield by planting seeds that are a cross between two different types of corn. Hence, a hybrid.
The tassels are pulled off from certain rows of corn and the pollen produced by other rows pollinates the detasseled rows. The procedure produces the hybrid seed corn that farmers will plant. Seed corn companies pay people, usually high school and college kids, to go through the fields, remove the tassel, and leave it on the ground. It pays well, but it’s hard work, in sometimes tough weather and field conditions, contending with mud, dew, corn leaves that produce numerous paper cuts on arms and legs, insects and hot muggy weather. Detasseling was viewed by many as a rite of passage.
Several seed corn farms devised a contraption hooked to a tractor with metal arms extending out 20 feet in each direction. Detassel workers stood in baskets welded on the booms and bent over to pull out the tassels. That worked OK if the field was dry. Also, one sluggish picker slowed down the whole crew.
On most seed corn farms today, detasseling is three-step process. A machine goes through the fields and mows off the top portion of the plant. It makes the field more uniform. One or two days later, a puller machine motors through the cornfield and pulls the tassel out of the plant as it starts to emerge. The puller machine catches the top of the tassel between two high-speed rollers. These mechanical detasseling machines rarely get 90 percent of the tassels, far less than the 99.5 percent needed. Machines are not perfect, and the tassels can be tossed in the air and can lodge on other corn plants and pollinate where they should not be pollinating. Sort of corn adultery.
The third step is boots on the ground, either by hiring detasselers walking through the field or detasselers riding the boom. Each boom carrier can hold from eight to twelve workers. The detasseling season lasts from two to four weeks.
Seed corn fields are planted in a repetitive pattern — typically six “female” rows, the rows to be detasseled, followed by two “male” rows, the rows that will be used to pollinate the detasseled rows. Another typical pattern is a 4:1 ratio, four female rows (detasseled) followed by a single male row (not detasseled). The pattern used is continued throughout the cornfield. Extra buffer, or isolation rows, of male plants may be put on the edge of the field if it’s likely wind may carry foreign pollen into the seed corn field.
Hybrid seed corn is one of the reasons that corn yields have increased about two bushels per acre per year for the past 70 years. The average yield in 1950 was 40 bushels per acre and now is about 180 bushels per acre. Other factors include mechanization, nitrogen fertilizer, pesticides and GM (genetically modified) seed.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.