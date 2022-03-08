ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Who put the big E on top of the eye chart?

ANSWER: Chalk that up to Dr. Hermann Snellen (1834-1908), a Dutch professor of ophthalmology. Snellen developed his eye chart in 1862 to measure visual acuity and it rapidly became the global standard. Rather than using accepted fonts of his day, Dr. Snellen devised a scheme so that each letter is a block, same width as height.

The three horizontal limbs of the E are separated by equal amount of white space. The gaps and bars were all the same length in his original chart. In many charts today, the middle bar is shorter. The E, unlike open letters of say, L and U, forces the eye to distinguish between black and white, an important part of good vision. Without this ability, E’s begin to look like B’s, F’s or P’s or many other letters.

Snellen did realize that it was important to use the same letters many times on an eye chart to ensure that the failure of an observer was based on a visual problem rather than the difficulty of a whole bunch of different letters. Therefore, most eye charts incorporate only 10 different letters, ones that have the same range of difficulty.

What does it mean to have good vision? The first number on any visual acuity grade is always 20. That’s because 20 refers to the distance you are standing or sitting in front of the eye chart. That 20 feet is no coincidence. Rays of light are just about parallel 20 feet from the eye chart, so that the muscles controlling the shape of the lens in a normal eye is in a state of relative rest when viewing the chart. Ideally, the eyes should be operating under optimal conditions during the eye test.

The second number is the distance at which a normal eye should be able to read the letters on that line. The third from the bottom line on most eye charts is the 20-20 line. If you can see the letters on that line, you have 20-20 or normal vision.

If you have poorer vision, say 20-40 vision, you must be at 20 feet to read letters that other people can read at 40 feet. If you have the eye on an eagle, say 20-10 vision, you can discern letters at 20 feet that others need to be at 10 feet. Another way to put it: you can determine letters that a normal person could detect only if he were twice as close.

A question often comes up: Are you allowed to miss one letter on a line and still get “credit” for it? Yes, all you need to do is identify the majority of the letters on a line to get full credit for reading it. Those optical technicians are really nice people!

In the U.S., the definition of legally blind is twofold. The first part is that visual acuity test based on the Snellen Eye Chart. If a person cannot read the first letter, typically that E, it means visual acuity is 20/200 or worse.

The second part of legal blindness is based on a person’s field of vision, which involves how well a person can see to the sides without moving the head. If the field of vision is 20 degrees or less, the person is considered legally blind. This constitutes tunnel vision, and a person has trouble seeing things that are not directly in front of them.

Eyes can run into many problems: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Vision is one of God’s greatest gifts, and it behooves us to take good care of our eyes.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

