This week’s question was asked by Brede Franks, fifth grade at La Grange Elementary School.
Teacher: Cherida Brom.
QUESTION: Why do girls have more taste buds than boys?
ANSWER: The large-scale test done in Denmark in September 2008 comes up whenever this question arises. Over 8,900 schoolchildren took part. The students were sent home with a complete kit of taster samples and very detailed instructions. It was part of their natural science classes.
Not only were they asked to determine how many taste buds they have but also the ability to recognize sweet and sour tastes of varying intensity, establish if they preferred sourness or sweetness and answer questions on their eating habits and fussiness over food.
Just how does one go about counting taste buds? They colored their tongue with a bright blue food dye and counted the number of taste buds in a specified area on the tongue. The blue dye makes the taste buds stand out. A reinforcement sticker is applied to the tongue, and a cellphone camera takes a picture of the sticker. The photo is enlarged, and a low-power magnifying glass is used to count the taste buds.
Taste buds are small bumps on the tongue called fungiform papillae. Each bump is made up of 50 to 150 taste receptor cells. On the surface of these cells are receptors that bind to small molecules related to flavor. Each receptor dominates in sensing one of the five categories of taste: sweet, salty, bitter, sour or umami.
Umami is an oddball taste. Few people have heard about it, and I had to look it up. It is described as savory and characteristic of broths and cooked meats. The taste buds respond to the glutamate. Tomatoes and soy sauce are rich in umami.
The average human tongue has about 10,000 taste buds. Every couple of weeks there is a complete turnover in taste buds, a whole new set. Older people have only about 5,000 taste buds, and over time they’re not replaced. Smoking also reduces the number of taste buds.
The Denmark study found that boys and girls have about the same number of taste buds. But the study also found that girls are generally better at recognizing tastes compared to boys. They found that boys need about 10 percent more sourness and 20 percent more sweetness to be able to recognize the taste of something. Girls have a finer sense of taste.
Findings also indicated that girls prefer flavors that are not too strong. Boys tend to more extreme flavors. Boys prefer those super sweet soft drinks. Boys also lean toward the sourest samples.
The tongue does more than just taste. It’s very muscular and generously supplied with nerves and blood. (A good reason not to put your tongue on the pump handle in winter). It’s kept moist with saliva and manipulates food for swallowing. The tongue serves as a natural method for keeping teeth clean. The tongue is a major factor in enabling speech.
It’s hard to believe, but the nose plays a role in how our food tastes. The upper part of the nose contains olfactory receptors that help us smell. These receptors send messages to the brain. When we eat, the food releases chemicals that travel up the nose. These chemicals trigger the olfactory receptors that work with the taste buds to give the brain more information about what is being eaten.
When we have a cold or the nose is stuffy, we notice that food doesn’t have quite the flavor or taste we expect. The nose isn’t receiving the chemicals that trigger the olfactory receptors. The taste of food is determined by both tongue and nose.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
If your question appears in this column, you will receive a free Value Meal from McDonald’s and a coupon from Pizza Hut.
