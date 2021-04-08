ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

We all want sources of electricity that are plentiful, cheap and non-polluting. Unfortunately, when it comes to energy production, there is no free lunch. All energy sources have advantages and disadvantages, good points and bad points. Many factors must be considered: availability, effect on the environment, cost, reliability, site selection and transmission capability. Using the wind has enticing advantages. Wind power is clean without polluting byproducts.

But it certainly is not free. If there were potent advantages to wind power, we would be using more of it. Since the wind does not blow all the time, wind power does not have the reliability associated with coal, nuclear or natural gas. Remember, we don’t have any way to store appreciable amounts of electricity. When it is generated, it must be used immediately.

Some people oppose wind power. The towers can be ugly and noisy. There is concern about bird strikes and television reception interference. Wind generators also require a lot of acreage and must be placed in regions where the wind blows on a steady basis. Most wind generators need at least a 13-mph wind speed. The towers and generators use a lot of steel and aluminum, all of which requires mining and processing, which mean more pollution. Also, the generators depend on considerable labor-intensive maintenance.