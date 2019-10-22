This week’s question was asked by a neighbor.
QUESTION: Does copper work in relieving pain?
ANSWER: The use of copper in fighting pain seems to center around several commercial products.
Copper Therapy, a trademark name, is a knee wrap that claims to provide heat, compression and copper-infused wires to relieve knee pain. The compression is said to increase circulation, reduce muscle stiffness and relieve muscle spasms and tension. In print ads, you will notice “As Seen on TV” in big letters.
Compression garments have been used in the medical field for decades, and they have shown to increase circulation, hence reduce inflammation. Compression wear can reduce the buildup of lactic acid in athletes. However, there is no evidence that compression garments increase athletic performance. The copper in Copper Therapy only works to conduct heat and evenly distribute that heat over the area of the leg covered by the wrap.
These products, like so many items advertised on television, carry hefty shipping and handling charges. A $15 knee brace has a $10 S&H charge for a Wisconsin buyer. Their money-back guarantee means you may spend more in S&H charges than you’ll receive as a refund.
Copper Fit, a trademark name, commercials run on television featuring former Green Bay Packer Brett Favre and wide receiver Jerry Rice. They offer a whole array of compression garments. A check of the website shows a pair of gloves for $19.99 with free shipping.
Copper bracelets are thought to help ease the aches and pains of sore and stiff joints. The claim is that tiny particles of copper are absorbed by the skin. The ads say that extra copper will reduce inflammation of the joint. Copper is a vital nutrient in the body. Adults have 50 and 80 milligrams (mg) of copper in their body, mostly in muscles and the liver. Copper helps make melanin, bone and connective tissue.
However, there is no evidence that copper bracelets reduce pain or inflammation. A large study conducted by the Department of Health Science at the University of York in England, led by Dr. Stewart Richmond, evaluated copper and magnetic bracelets used by people with rheumatoid arthritis.
The only accurate and reliable study of this nature is a double-blind study, one in which neither the researcher nor patient knows which devices are being worn and when. Patients in the study wore four different devices, each for five weeks at a time; a magnetic wrist strap, a copper bracelet, a wrist strap with a weak magnetic field, and a placebo.
The results showed “no improvement beyond the placebo effect, for the magnetic bands or copper bracelets in any of the outcomes measured, which include joint swelling and tenderness, physical function and inflammation, as measured by blood tests.” A previous study found there was no value for these devices in treating osteoarthritis.
Dr. Eric Matteson, chair of rheumatology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, called the English study “very good evidence about their lack of efficacy.” Dr. Robin Miller, an integrative medicine physician said, “In my experience, these devices do not work any better than a placebo.” She goes on to say, “People are always looking for benign treatments, and for people in chronic pain, easy, benign treatments are especially alluring.”
The premise with copper bracelets is that our body is deficient in the copper we get from our diet, and that copper will be leached into the skin and help to ease joint inflammation. However, clinical studies done decades ago debunked this idea.
Adherents of magnetic bracelets assert that magnets placed against the skin will influence the circulation of iron in the blood which helps deliver nutrients to the joint. The truth is that iron in the blood is not attracted to magnets. Those magnetic bracelets will not alter blood flow. If magnets did alter blood flow, a person in an MRI machine would be goner in short order.
A couple of things here. Don’t underestimate the effect of a placebo. Defined as “a harmless pill, medicine, or procedure prescribed more for the psychological benefit to the patient than for any physiological effect.” If people think they are getting relief from pain and discomfort from any copper treatment, so much the better.
Something else is at work here. Dr. Richmond put it this way, “If people generally try out a new treatment when their symptoms are at their worst, and their symptoms subside, they think ‘Wow! It really worked!’ ” The reverse is true, he says, “If use started when pain was mild, then got worst, people would report the devices as harmful.”
Several doctors pointed out that copper devices are safe and inexpensive, but there is a risk that patients might use them in lieu of proven effective treatments.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.