ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What causes a washboard road?
ANSWER: Anyone who has driven on gravel, sand or dirt roads has encountered those bone shattering, car rattling, ridged, bumpy and annoying rides. The Scheckel farm near Seneca in Crawford County was on a gravel road, so I am very familiar with the nasty phenomena. We’ve also driven some washboard roads in the national parks. What causes them? Should you drive slow or fast to minimize the discomfort?
It was believed at one time that a washboard road was caused by a car’s suspension causing the tires to bounce, putting pressure on certain parts of the road, pushing up sand and gravel thereby causing ripples. There have been laboratory studies done that indicate there are other factors involved.
Scientists from Canada, France and England recreated the washboard road effect in the lab. “We replaced the wheel with a simple inclined plow blade, without any spring or suspension, dragging over a bed of dry sand. Ripples appear when the plow moves above a certain threshold speed. The hopping of the wheel over ripples is similar to skipping a stone over water. It needs a certain minimum speed. The surface ‘remembers’ its shape and later passes over the surface amplify the effect. Just about any time a malleable surface is acted upon by a sideways force, you get ripples.”
A washboard road is much like the little ripples that form on wind-driven sand at the beach. Motocross bikes and snowmobiles make washboards. Washboarding occurs elsewhere. Moguls are those bumps on well-traveled ski runs and are formed by skiers on virtually all ski trails that are not mechanically flattened with grooming equipment. They organize spontaneously as skiers move along a ski run, kicking up snow behind them as they turn. Washboard causes tiny bumps on steel railroad tracks. The reading head on a computer hard drive can hop along the surface of the disk to make a washboard pattern.
Several factors will increase the chances and severity of washboarding. Washboard roads are more frequent with dry weather. Rainfall reduces washboarding. Hard braking or rapid acceleration (flooring it) ups the probabilities and harshness of a washboard road. That’s why you will notice washboarding just before and just after a sharp turn in a road. Notice the same thing at a business entrance or driveway. Gravel gets moved and a washboard pattern develops.
Washboarding happens more if there is a poor-quality road surface, be it sand, dirt, or gravel. Any heavy load over such a road surface will develop washboards and potholes.
What is the best speed to drive on a washboard road so you and your car do not get shaken to destruction? A Mythbusters program indicated a higher speed, say 70 mph, gave a smoother ride than a slow speed. A higher speed vehicle can glide over the bumps whereas a very slower speed allows a person to feel every single bump. But you must keep it below 3-5 mph, and that’s not very practical. Doing 70 mph on a gravel or dirt road is downright dangerous.
It’s interesting to see what people have come up with. Some RV’s that travel extensively in such places at Big Bend National Park in Texas and Death Valley National Park in California will let some air out of the tires, from about 32 psi down to about 18 psi. Anything lower will ensure hot tires. They report a relatively smooth ride if the speed is kept in the 30 to 40 mph range. All they need is a tire gauge and one of those air pumps that run off the cigarette lighter outlet.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
