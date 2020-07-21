ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUESTION: What causes a washboard road?

ANSWER: Anyone who has driven on gravel, sand or dirt roads has encountered those bone shattering, car rattling, ridged, bumpy and annoying rides. The Scheckel farm near Seneca in Crawford County was on a gravel road, so I am very familiar with the nasty phenomena. We’ve also driven some washboard roads in the national parks. What causes them? Should you drive slow or fast to minimize the discomfort?

It was believed at one time that a washboard road was caused by a car’s suspension causing the tires to bounce, putting pressure on certain parts of the road, pushing up sand and gravel thereby causing ripples. There have been laboratory studies done that indicate there are other factors involved.

Scientists from Canada, France and England recreated the washboard road effect in the lab. “We replaced the wheel with a simple inclined plow blade, without any spring or suspension, dragging over a bed of dry sand. Ripples appear when the plow moves above a certain threshold speed. The hopping of the wheel over ripples is similar to skipping a stone over water. It needs a certain minimum speed. The surface ‘remembers’ its shape and later passes over the surface amplify the effect. Just about any time a malleable surface is acted upon by a sideways force, you get ripples.”