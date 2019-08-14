This week’s question was asked by: Rylee Rubenzer, Queen of the Apostles Elementary School.
QUESTION: Why do some animals have different numbers of chromosomes?
ANSWER: Different species of animals have different numbers of chromosomes because many mutations happened over thousands of centuries. Different life forms have different numbers of chromosomes for several reasons. The hermit crab has 254 chromosomes. A mosquito has six chromosomes. Some ants have only one. A dog has 39 pairs or 78 chromosomes. Cats have 19 pairs or 38 chromosomes. We humans have 23 pairs or 46 chromosomes. Some plants have 300. A species cannot be identified by chromosome number alone. Also, there is no link between the number of chromosomes and the how long a species has been around.
Recalling our Biology 101, a chromosome is a long piece of DNA with genes on it. Chromosomes float around inside the nucleus of every cell. Plants and animals have thousands or even tens of thousands of genes scattered throughout their chromosomes. A gene is a unit of heredity which is transferred from a parent to offspring and determines some characteristics of the offspring. Each gene is a stretch of DNA that has the instructions for a specific protein. The vast majority of organisms encode their genes in long strands of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid). DNA consists of a chain made from four types of subunits, each composed of four bases; adenine, cytosine, guanine, and thymine. These thousands or tens of thousands of proteins all work together to make a working plant or animal. It is the genes, not the chromosomes, that determine what makes a plant or animal.
Consider a pile of leaves. The pile is the chromosome and the leaves are the genes. Chromosomes determine how the genes are grouped and the way the groups can change. That change is called a mutation. Chromosome numbers can change over time. They can stick together in a process called fusion. This decreases the number of chromosomes, but very little or no genetic information is lost.
Chromosomes play a big role when the cell starts to divide in a process called mitosis. During mitosis, the nuclear membrane holding the DNA inside of the nucleus dissolves. The DNA must be manipulated so that the correct strands of DNA end up in the right parts of the cell, so that the new daughter cells have the right DNA. If DNA was in its normal form, it would be nearly impossible to control, since it would just get all over the place inside of the cell. During mitosis, the chromosome can be split right down the middle, ensuring that both daughter cells have the right amount of DNA.
Chromosomes also are very useful during meiosis, which is the production of sex cells. In order to make sure that children are genetically different from any other life form, cells much be able to mix and match various genes. To ensure that the correct parts of the DNA are swapped, and so that a child isn’t missing a gene, the chromosome allows the easy manipulation of DNA.
During sexual reproduction, major accidents can happen, such as a duplication of the number of chromosomes. If the change in number is lethal, the organism dies. If the organism survives, there are a whole new set of genes, and this can lead to the emergence of a new species.
The chromosomes are pulled to opposite sides of the cell so that each side has two copies of each chromosome. The cell then divides into two daughter cells. In each daughter cell, chromosomes are again pulled to opposite sides and the cells divide, leading to a total of four cells. Each of these cells has a single copy of each chromosome. This whole process happens so that when a sperm unites with an egg, the new entity will have the right number of chromosomes.
If a mistake happens while pulling chromosomes to opposite sides, a sex cell with the wrong number of chromosomes is formed. Sometimes this happens with a single chromosome. In people, this usually results in a miscarriage, although there are exceptions, like Down syndrome, for example.
Life is truly a miracle. Biologist James Watson and physicist Francis Crick shared a Nobel Prize in 1962 for discovering the structure of DNA, and what they discovered was simply amazing! DNA possesses an elegant and clearly well-designed structure giving DNA its remarkable capacity for containing and communicating vast amounts of information, the physical blueprint that makes every living thing the way it is. Sources: Web.MD and MayoClinic.com.
