ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What are people made of?

ANSWER: There are several ways to measure what we are made of. We can classify ourselves as amounts of fat, bones and muscle. Another way we can gauge ourselves is by the percentage of water. About 70 percent of our bodies is water. It’s a good thing we are warm-blooded — otherwise we might freeze to death!

People are made of the same stuff that everything else is made of, namely atoms. The atoms work together to form molecules, and the molecules form cells, and cells make up organs.

Another classification is by the chemicals in us. We are about 62 percent carbon, 11 percent nitrogen, 10 percent oxygen, 6 percent hydrogen, 5 percent calcium, 3 percent phosphorus and about 1 percent potassium. That gets us up to about 98 percent. The other 2 percent are trace amounts of about 28 other elements.

Not all elements which are found in the human body in trace quantities play a role in life. Some of these elements are thought to be simple common contaminants without function. Examples are cesium and titanium, while many others are thought to be active toxins, such as cadmium, arsenic, mercury, lead and some radioactive elements. In humans, arsenic is toxic, and its levels in foods and dietary supplements are closely monitored to reduce or eliminate its intake.

The oxygen and hydrogen form water, which is the primary solvent found in the body and is used to regulate temperature.

Yet another way we measure ourselves is by fat content. According to the National Institute of Health, a healthy adult man should have a body fat of between 13 and 17 percent. A healthy adult female should have a body fat of between 20 and 25 percent. The ideal percentage of muscle is about 43 percent.

We can compare the efficiency of the human body with the efficiency of other machines. Efficiency is defined as work done divided by energy consumed. A cyclist on a stationary bike can get up to about 20 percent efficiency. The top efficiency of a gasoline engine is about 38 percent, but most are around 20 percent.

How much is the human body worth? Based just on the chemicals, it’s about $160. The most abundant elements, such as carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen are very cheap. Sell your potassium, and you can pocket $104, and your sodium will haul in $29.

Are you in a position to sell your organs? According to one estimate, they will bring in a total of about $45 million. Kidneys are by far the most popular organ on the black market, about $200,000. It’s for people who need a transplant due to medical issues such as diabetes. Sell one and keep one!

Liver disease, including alcoholic liver disease, hepatitis B and C, cirrhosis and carcinoma, is on the rise in the United States, leading more people to require transplants. Approximately 30,000 Americans die each year from chronic liver diseases. Waiting for a transplant often takes too long, and the cost of this surgery is also very prohibitive for many patients. Turning to the black market makes it cheaper and easier to find a replacement liver. If you were to sell your liver today, it would bring in about $157,000. If your liver is healthy, you can live without part of it, and apparently, the rest of it will grow back.

Now we’re getting to the heart of organ transplants. If you’re like the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz and you need a new heart to stay alive, you may be very tempted to turn to the black market. Legal heart donations require $997,700, which is a major chunk of the estimated $1.4 million fee associated with heart transplant surgery. Most people don’t have over $1 million available to save their life, and the black market makes the process much more affordable. An illegally obtained heart is worth $119,000.

People who need a new kidney, liver, heart or any other vital organ, are often put on a waiting list, as the need far exceeds the availability. There’s always the problem with matching and organ rejection. It behooves us to take as good care of ourselves as possible so we can keep our own.