This week’s question was asked by: a cousin.
QUESTION: How can the exhaust from a car harm us?
ANSWER: Here is a partial list of the pathogens found in car exhausts: carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, benzene, formaldehyde and suspended particles.
Probably the most dangerous stuff coming out of the exhaust is carbon monoxide. The hemoglobin in our blood transports oxygen from our lungs to the rest of the body, such as to the muscles, where it releases the oxygen for the cells to use. But carbon monoxide attaches to the hemoglobin much better than oxygen − over 200 times better. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a form of suffocation. It puts a heavy burden on the cardiovascular system.
Benzene is a known carcinogen or cancer-causing agent. Benzene affects our bone marrow, which produces red blood cells, and has been related to leukemia and lymphoma. By the way, benzene is also found in cigarette smoke, solvents and pesticides. It’s the double-edged sword, having both benefits and negative effects.
The director general of the World Health Organization calls air pollution the “new tobacco.” Recent estimates show that breathing polluted air plays a part in the death of over eight million people worldwide, more than the number of deaths from tobacco. It should be noted that most of those deaths are in third world countries that have terrible air pollution, such as Pakistan, Qatar, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Egypt and India. China is not so good, either.
What about the United States? Exact figures are hard to come by, but most models put it at 200,000 deaths per year due to air pollution. Air pollution carries many health risks associated with smoking, such as lung cancer, emphysema, heart disease and stroke.
There is good news and bad news. The future does look bright for reducing air pollution. More hybrid cars with much smaller engines are being produced. Using ethanol may help some. Arguments can be made that producing ethanol increases pollution, especially carbon dioxide.
The bad news? Emissions from cars are increasing for two reasons: more vehicles and bigger vehicles. People are driving larger numbers of vans, pick-up trucks and sport/utility vehicles. Most cars made after 1996 have a standard port that allows a computer to diagnose engine performance. Computers have been added to engines to handle air flow in, fuel delivery and exhaust.
What can we do? Try to stay away from car and truck exhaust as much as possible or practical. We can’t help but inhale some of that stuff. It makes sense not to run a car in a closed area, such as the garage. If possible, stand upwind from a car exhaust. Walk or jog in areas with little or no traffic. A good place is a cemetery. People don’t seem to bother you in the cemetery! If one lives on a street where there is heavy traffic, keep the windows closed.
Like so many things in life, owning and driving a car has advantages and disadvantages. Cars are powerful, convenient, attractive, friendly and represent the freedom of the open road. But cars are killers, both in accidents and in the pollution they emit. It has been said that driving a car is the most polluting act the average citizen commits, besides smoking or vaping.
There have been three Clean Air Acts: 1963, 1970 and 1990. The most comprehensive was 1970 during the Nixon Administration. Historians seem to peg Earth Day 1970 as the turning point in the American public consciousness about environmental problems. We can thank Earth Day founder, Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, who started a new wave of environmental awareness.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
