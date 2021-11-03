ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My husband says we live in T16N and R02W in Ridgeville Township, so what does that mean?

ANSWER: That designation goes way back to the 1780s, when land was ceded to the United States following the Revolutionary War. It’s called the Public Land Survey System and is the way of describing, dividing, and subdividing land in the United States. The system starts with a principal meridian, which is a north-south line. There are 37 principal meridians in the U.S. Each principal meridian has a base line that runs east and west through it. Land is described as being east or west of the principal meridian, and north or south of the base line (a line of latitude) associated with that meridian. The Principal Meridian for Monroe County is one town (6 miles) west of the eastern side of Monroe County. The baseline is the border between Illinois and Wisconsin.

Each township is described by a town number based on how far N or S it is from the baseline, and a range number based on how far east or west it is from the Principal Meridian. Your town of Ridgeville land of T16N and R02W is 16 positions N of the base line and two positions W of the fourth Principal Meridian. There are some cases where political town boundaries do not match the PLSS townships, but that is not the case for the Town of Ridgeville.

A town is six miles on a side or 36 square miles. Each square mile is called a section and consists of 640 acres. A quarter section would be 160 acres. Sections are numbered by starting in the NE with Section 1, W to Section 6, S to Section 7, E to Section 12, and so on, until Section 36 ends up in the SE corner.

Surveying today is done with GPS and lasers. It wasn’t so easy in the olden days, when distances were measured with a 66-foot chain, made up of 100 links and each link being 7.92 inches. One mile would be 80 chain links or 5,280 feet. Typically, two chainmen, one on each end, would physically make the measurements. One of them would act as “compassman” to establish the correct bearing or direction. Forested areas, streams, swamps, and hills added to the difficulty. It was also necessary to keep the chain level, since surveying distances are based on the horizontal, not slope, distances. In extremely steep terrain or over water, distances were calculated by triangulation.

There are other considerations. Permanent on-the-ground corner monuments are the exact location of surveyed points and are legally binding. You may see some of those round brass plates imbedded in concrete. Wildcat Mountain State Park has one on top of the bluff.

Survey design is two-dimensional or rectangular, but the earth is a three-dimensional ball or sphere. Not all sections can be one square mile, nor all towns be 36 square miles, because those meridian lines running north and south all converge at one point, the north pole. Adjustments must be made by having the northern and western most tiers of sections deviate from the one square-mile rule. It can give the surveyor a headache.

Of note, Monroe County has a section corner that is in the Lemonweir Elementary School in Tomah. The Wisconsin PLSS Workgroup in coordination with the Monroe County Surveyor is working toward getting a monument placed in the precise spot in the school hallway.

Overall, the PLSS system has served our country well for some 235 years.

Sources: https://www.engineersupply.com/land-surveying and Brannick Beatse, Real Property Coordinator for Monroe County.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

