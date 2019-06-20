This week’s question was asked by Quinn Lofgren, Queen of the Apostles School.
QUESTION: Why are some animals nocturnal and some aren’t?
ANSWER: Some common nocturnal animals are cats, badgers, bats, fireflies, hamsters, owls and raccoons. There are some good reasons these animals start their day when we go to bed.
There is less competition for food, water and space when animals do the night shift. The dark of night enables some creatures to escape predators that would do them in during the daytime. In hot parts of the world, the night life allows relief from the hot sun.
Many nocturnal animals have a highly developed sense of sight, smell and hearing. The barn owl can spot and pounce on a mouse in total darkness simply by hearing the tiny sounds the mouse makes as it eats grass.
Some diurnal (active in the daytime) animals exhibit nocturnal behavior just to escape predators. Seabirds and sea turtles go to their breeding places only at night because their wee ones are less likely to be killed.
Some large nocturnal animals, such as lions, hunt wildebeest, impalas, zebras and antelopes at night. Lions have keen night vision and their prey do not.
Bats are entirely nocturnal. Bats are sensitive to light and never fly during the day. They go after those nasty insects, using echolocation to locate prey. A bat can eat up to 1,200 mosquitoes per hour. Good for them!
Venomous snakes and lizards have a highly developed sense of taste. They flick out that tongue and follow their intended victim’s trail in complete darkness.
Owls fly at night. In the daytime, they sleep in trees or nests. Owls are found on every continent except Antarctica. They have outstanding eyesight and hearing.
We Wisconsinites are very familiar with the raccoon. They get into everything − barns, garages and even houses − if allowed. Those black-masked raiders eat anything they get their paws on: fish, nuts, fruit and garbage food. They’ll go right into a hen house and steal eggs and young poultry. Raccoons forage only at night, another one of those bandits blessed with excellent night vision and sense of hearing. A raccoon will cover 12 to 15 miles in one night looking for food.
The gray wolf, sometimes called a timber wolf, roams in packs over nine northern states, including Wisconsin. A wolf howling at the moon is the picture we have of this largest member of the dog family. That howl marks their territory and can be heard five to 10 miles away. The wolf’s territory can cover 20-80 square miles. The gray wolf has superior eyesight and good tracking skills.
Gray wolves feast on deer, elk, sheep and livestock. They’ll go after smaller game such as rabbits, beaver, squirrel and fish and top it off with vegetables, apples and berries.
Kid’s joke about wolves: Question: What happens when you cross a wolf with a sheep? Answer: You have to get a new sheep.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
